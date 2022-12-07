Bangladesh vs India: Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Bangladesh vs India from Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
29.6 overs (0 Run) Slightly uppish but safe! Quicker one, angled in on a length and into the body of the batter. Mehidy Hasan gets caught on the crease and almost ends up punching it uppishly to the right of the bowler for a return catch.
29.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The runs are flowing nicely here for Bangladesh. This is flatter and outside off, Mehidy Hasan looks to cut it late but ends up chopping it fine and the ball just runs away into the third man fence.
29.4 overs (1 Run) This is shorter and on off stump, Mahmudullah rocks back and punches it in front of mid-wicket for one more.
29.3 overs (1 Run) Sliding it onto the pads, Mehidy Hasan gets an inside edge on it. The ball rolls towards backward square leg as the batters take a single and the 50-run stand is up between these two.
29.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter one around off, this is tapped away in front of point for a single.
29.1 overs (2 Runs) Lovely shot from Mahmudullah. This is tossed up around off stump, Mahmudullah goes inside-out with the spin and over extra cover. The fielder from long off runs around to his left and keeps it down to a couple of runs.
28.6 overs (0 Run) On the pads yet again and this is turned towards mid-wicket.
28.5 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air and drifted into the pads, Mehidy Hasan blocks it out towards mid on.
28.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! These two getting a move on now. Tossed up on a length and outside off, Mehidy Hasan dances down the track and drags the ball flat and hard right back over the bowler's head. The fielder from long on runs to his left but the ball just goes over the ropes for a maximum.
28.3 overs (0 Run) This is pushed through quicker and on off stump, Mehidy Hasan just about manages to keep it out.
28.2 overs (1 Run) Around off stump, Mahmudullah leans forward and drives it down to long off for a single.
28.1 overs (0 Run) Quicker and flatter, sliding it in from around off. Mahmudullah looks to defend off the back foot but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
27.6 overs (0 Run) Was there an edge on that one? Doesn't seem like it. This is a lovely delivery by Axar Patel. Axar tosses it up on a length and drifts it onto middle and leg. Mehidy Hasan looks to sweep it away but there's a bit of an extra bounce on that one. The ball beats the bat and hits the keeper on the helmet.
27.5 overs (0 Run) Axar goes a bit wider of the crease and angles it into middle and leg. This is flatter as well but Hasan keeps it out on the leg side.
27.4 overs (1 Run) Floated up on off stump, Mahmudullah punches it on the up and down to long off for a single.
27.3 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery, on off stump and this is eased away towards the cover region.
27.2 overs (0 Run) Nagging length, just pushing it through a bit quicker and on off stump. Mahmudullah defends it out with soft hands.
27.1 overs (1 Run) This is nicely tossed up on off stump, Mehidy Hasan frees his arms and drives it along the ground towards wide long off for a run.
26.6 overs (0 Run) Quicker one on middle stump, Mahmudullah stays solid in defense. Just a couple of singles off that over.
26.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter one this time, sliding it onto the pads, Mahmudullah tickles it towards leg slip.
26.4 overs (0 Run) Flighted delivery, on middle and leg, this is eased to the right of the bowler.
26.3 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side once again around middle, Mahmudullah works it towards square leg.
26.2 overs (1 Run) Sundar drags back the length and bowls it slower too. Mehidy Hasan goes on the back foot and turns it through mid-wicket for a run.
26.1 overs (1 Run) This is floated up, full and on off stump, Mahmudullah knocks it down to long on for a single.
25.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Quicker and flatter around off, Mehidy Hasan just opens the face of the blade and guides it past short third man for a much-needed boundary.
25.5 overs (1 Run) This is fuller and quicker around off, Mahmudullah punches it past the diving man at extra cover for another single. The 100 is now up for Bangladesh.
25.4 overs (1 Run) Tosses it up a bit now and around off, Mehidy Hasan drives it through wide mid off and rotates the strike.
25.3 overs (1 Run) This is angling into the pads, Mahmudullah looks to drive but gets it off the inner half of the bat and through square leg for one more.
25.2 overs (1 Run) This is darted in at the pads, Mehidy Hasan whips it away through mid-wicket for a single.
25.1 overs (0 Run) Axar Patel starts from around the wicket and begins with a fullish delivery on off stump. Mehidy Hasan blocks it off the front foot.
