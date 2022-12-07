Bangladesh vs India: Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Bangladesh vs India from Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur.
24.6 overs (0 Run) Keeps bowling short and this time just outside off, Axar Patel is watchful as he taps this towards cover on his back foot. Just 1 run from this over.
24.5 overs (0 Run) Bowls this back of a length and in line with the stumps, Axar Patel gets on his toes and fends the ball back into the pitch.
24.4 overs (0 Run) Continues bowling on a good length and just outside the off stump, Axar Patel blocks this towards cover.
24.3 overs (0 Run) This is on a good length and angling into the stumps from outside off, Axar Patel clips this towards mid-wicket.
24.2 overs (1 Run) That is a well-contructed FIFTY from Shreyas Iyer! Mustafizur Rahman bangs this in short and on a leg stump line, Shreyas Iyer pulls this towards deep square leg and takes a single.
24.1 overs (0 Run) This is on a good length and outside the off stump, Shreyas Iyer taps it into the offside and looks for a run but is sent back by Axar Patel.
Litton Das keeps on rotating his bowlers as Mustafizur Rahman is now brought back into the attack.
23.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That has been sent to space! Shakib Al Hasan tosses this one full and outside the off pole, Axar Patel gets his front foot across the stumps and slogs the ball over deep mid-wicket for a massive hit. Axar Patel is looking good here. Brings up the 50-run partnership between these two.
23.5 overs (2 Runs) Floated full and wide outside off, Axar Patel strokes this wide of long off and they run well to complete a couple of runs.
23.4 overs (0 Run) Angling down leg and on a fuller length, Axar Patel dabs this towards mid-wicket.
23.3 overs (1 Run) Bowls this on the pads on a fuller length, Shreyas Iyer clips this to deep square leg and takes one.
23.2 overs (0 Run) Flights this one full and in line with the stumps, Shreyas Iyer defends this back down the pitch towards the bowler.
23.1 overs (1 Run) Shakib Al Hasan bowls this full and into the pads, Axar Patel clips this down to backward square leg and takes a quick single. It is signalled as a leg bye.
22.6 overs (1 Run) Goes really full this time and on the pads, Axar Patel clips this down to fine leg and takes a run to keep strike.
22.5 overs (1 Run) Bangs it in short this time and in line with the stumps, Shreyas Iyer pulls this towards deep backward square leg and takes a single.
22.4 overs (0 Run) Bowls this back of a length and into the batter, Shreyas Iyer tucks this towards mid-wicket.
22.3 overs (2 Runs) Goes full this time and well outside the off pole, Shreyas Iyer hits this beautifully through cover and some good fielding in the deep restricts them to a couple of runs.
22.2 overs (1 Run) This is slightly short and outside the off stump, Axar Patel cuts this hard the ball goes to point. There is a half stop by the fielder and they take a single.
22.1 overs (1 Run) Ebadot Hossain bowls this on a good length and outside the off stump, Shreyas Iyer guides this off the back foot to deep backward point and takes a single.
Ebadot Hossain (5-0-14-1) is back on.
21.6 overs (1 Run) Full once again and outside the off stump, Shreyas Iyer strokes this to deep cover-point and takes a run.
21.5 overs (0 Run) Floated full and outside the off pole, Shreyas Iyer leaves this one alone.
21.4 overs (2 Runs) Tosses this up full and outside off, Shreyas Iyer hits this uppishly towards deep cover and takes a couple of runs.
21.3 overs (1 Run) Bowls this short and outside off, Axar Patel slaps this down the ground to long off and takes one more.
21.2 overs (1 Run) This is on a fuller length and into the pads, Shreyas Iyer clips this to deep square leg and takes a single.
21.1 overs (1 Run) Full and angled into the pads, Axar Patel clips this down to deep backward square leg for a run.
20.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Mehidy Hasan fires this one full and into the pads, Shreyas Iyer gets his front foot out of the way and scissors this down to fine leg for four runs.
20.6 overs (1 Run) NO BALL! He does it again! Mehidy Hasan has clipped the bails off in his follow-through once again! Free Hit once more.
20.5 overs (1 Run) Flighted full and outside off, Axar Patel swings hard and the ball goes high over the bowler's head. Lands safely between mid on and mid off and they get just a single.
20.5 overs (2 Runs) NO BALL! This one is full and on the pads, Shreyas Iyer clips this to deep square leg and they take a run. There is a no-ball though as Mehidy Hasan clips the stumps at the non-striker's end and it will be Free Hit!
20.4 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, bowled a touch quicker this time. Shreyas Iyer taps this back towards the bowler.
20.3 overs (1 Run) Floats this one full and into the stumps from outside off, Axar Patel strokes this down to long off and takes one.
20.2 overs (1 Run) Slightly short once again and in line with the stumps, Shreyas Iyer taps into the square leg region and takes a single.
20.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! India showing some aggression here! Mehidy Hasan bowls this slightly short and outside off, Shreyas Iyer rocks back and lofts this over mid off for four runs.
