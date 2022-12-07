Bangladesh vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Bangladesh vs India from Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
24.6 overs (0 Run) This is full as well on an outside off-stump channel. Mahmudullah is happy to defend this towards cover.
24.5 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery served well outside off, tempting the batter to drive. Mehidy Hasan strokes this towards deep point and takes a run.
24.4 overs (1 Run) Bowls this outside the off pole of a fuller length. Mahmudullah taps the ball towards point and takes off for a quick single.
24.3 overs (1 Run) Floats this one full and into the stumps, Mehidy Hasan eases this down to long on for a single.
24.2 overs (0 Run) Pulls his length back a fraction and angles this into the pads, Mehidy Hasan dabs this towards square leg.
24.1 overs (0 Run) Washington Sundar flights this one full and straight, Mehidy Hasan looks to work this leg side but gets a leading edge towards short third man.
23.6 overs (0 Run) On a good length and outside the off stump, Mahmudullah gets his front foot forward and blocks it towards cover.
23.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That could have been a chance in the deep but Umran Malik is standing well ahead of the boundary! Mohammed Siraj bowls this back of a length and in line with the stumps, Mahmudullah pulls this towards deep backward square leg and the ball sails over the fielder's head and through his outstretched hands for four runs.
23.4 overs (0 Run) Another in-swinger bowled on a good length and outside the off stump. Mahmudullah gets beaten on the inside edge as the ball balloons off the pads towards the keeper.
23.3 overs (0 Run) Gets this to nip back in from a good length and in line with the stumps. Mahmudullah misses his flick and the ball hits the pad as it is going down leg.
23.2 overs (0 Run) Goes full and just outside the off pole, Mahmudullah uses his wrists and clips the ball to mid on.
23.1 overs (0 Run) Mohammed Siraj bowls this on a good length and outside the off pole, Mahmudullah blocks this firmly towards cover.
22.6 overs (1 Run) Bowls full and in line with the stumps, Mahmudullah eases this down to long on and collects a run to add to his kitty. A steady partnership building here for Bangladesh.
22.5 overs (1 Run) This is short and outside the off stump, Mehidy Hasan rocks back and pulls this wide of long on but they get only a single.
22.4 overs (0 Run) Loopy delivery bowled full and wide outside off, Mehidy Hasan strokes this towards cover and there is a fine stop by the fielder diving to his right.
22.3 overs (0 Run) Goes back to bowling full and outside the off stump, Mehidy Hasan dabs this towards mid-wicket.
22.2 overs (1 Run) Slightly short and angled into the pads, Mahmudullah flicks this towards deep square leg and takes a single.
22.1 overs (0 Run) Floated full and outside off, Mahmudullah gets behind the line of the ball and defends this solidly.
21.6 overs (1 Run) This is on a good length and aimed for the stumps, Mahmudullah tucks this away to deep square leg and takes a single.
21.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A lucky boundary for Bangladesh but they will take all the runs gladly! Mohammed Siraj bangs this in short and in line with the stumps. Mahmudullah attempts to pull but gets a faint edge that takes the ball over the keeper's head for four runs.
21.4 overs (1 Run) Bangs this in short and angling down leg, Mehidy Hasan goes for the pull shot but does not time this well. The ball goes towards deep backward square leg for a single.
21.3 overs (0 Run) Continues bowling full and angles this into the pads. Mehidy Hasan clips this ball towards the mid-wicket fielder.
21.2 overs (0 Run) Goes full this time and outside the off stump, Mehidy Hasan blocks this solidly towards cover.
21.1 overs (1 Run) Mohammed Siraj starts off with a good-length delivery angling down leg, Mahmudullah clips this down to fine leg and takes a single.
20.6 overs (2 Runs) Another looped-up delivery bowled full and outside off, Mehidy Hasan sweeps this uppishly towards fine leg for a brace.
20.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That has been crunched away! Washington Sundar fires this one really full and outside the off stump, Mehidy Hasan guides this towards deep point with some quick hands and gets a much-needed boundary for his team.
20.4 overs (0 Run) This is in line with the stumps on a fuller length, Mehidy Hasan blocks this back towards the bowler.
20.3 overs (2 Runs) Flighted full and outside the off pole, Mehidy Hasan goes for the sweep shot and top edge the ball to fine leg for a couple of runs.
20.2 overs (0 Run) Goes on straight! Bowls this full and outside off, Mehidy Hasan pushes at the ball and gets beaten on the outside edge.
20.1 overs (0 Run) Hat-trick ball! Washington Sundar bowls this quicker and full, just outside off, Mehidy Hasan dabs this just short of the short leg fielder.
Match Reports
- Bangladesh vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Bangladesh vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Bangladesh vs India: Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Bangladesh vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 26.0 overs, Bangladesh are 104/6. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 today match between Bangladesh and India. Everything related to Bangladesh and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Bangladesh vs India live score. Do check for Bangladesh vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.