Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23
Live Updates of Today Match between Bangladesh vs India from Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
18.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! KL Rahul tries to be cheeky but ends up paying the ultimate price.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Drags the length back and bowls it around off stump. Shreyas Iyer knocks it down to long on and picks up a single.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Full and around middle, this is blocked away towards mid on.
Mehidy Hasan bowled the first over of the inning in which he conceded six runs and he has been brought into the attack.
17.6 overs (0 Run) A tad bit short and angling into middle and leg, Rahul works it off the back foot towards mid-wicket.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Quicker one, darted into middle and leg, KL Rahul keeps it out off the back foot.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full and around off, this is driven down to long off for a single.
17.3 overs (3 Runs) Delicately played by KL Rahul. Flatter delivery around off stump, Rahul rocks back and just deflects it at the last moment. The ball runs away towards third man but Mehidy Hasan from inside the circle chases it down and saves one run for his team.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Quicker and a bit shorter around off stump, KL Rahul backs away to cut but finds the man at covers.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Gives it a bit of a loop and drifts it onto the pads, KL Rahul blocks it out.
DRINKS! Bangladesh have this game by the scruff of the neck and will be eager to keep the pressure on the Indian batters. They have claimed three crucial wickets so far and with India lacking one pure batter they will be sensing an incredible series win here. Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul have begun the rebuild for India but they have a long way to go before they can even think of winning this game. Some exhilarating action coming our way after the break.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length and outside off, Iyer drives on the up but finds the man at point.
16.5 overs (1 Run) On a good length around off and jagging back in off the deck. KL Rahul goes deep in the crease and works it away towards deep square leg for one.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Fullish length on off stump, this is played late and with soft hands past point for a single.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Shreyas Iyer takes a blow on the body now. This is banged in short by Ebadot Hossain and at a good pace. This is angled in towards the body and Iyer looks to take it on. Iyer misses and gets hit on the shoulder.
16.2 overs (0 Run) On a length, around 142 clicks and angling it into middle and leg. Shreyas Iyer defends it towards mid on.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Bowls this back of a length and on off stump. The ball nips back in and KL Rahul tucks it away towards mid-wicket for a run.
Changes coming thick and fast as Ebadot Hossain (4-0-11-1) has been given the ball now.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Fired into middle stump, Iyer blocks it out on the off side.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Angled into the off pole, Iyer pushes it out towards cover-point.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Lovely bit of drift in from around off stump, Shreyas Iyer looks to block but the ball grips a bit and zips past the outside edge.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter one from Nasum, on off stump and this is forced off the back foot through covers for a single.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Tosses it up now, around off stump, Rahul waits for it and dabs it down towards backward point.
15.1 overs (0 Run) This is drifted in a bit quicker and around leg stump, KL Rahul nudges it towards mid-wicket.
