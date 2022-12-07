Bangladesh vs India: Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
19.6 overs (0 Run) Umran Malik hits the length hard and bowls it around off, this is dabbed down towards cover-point.
19.5 overs (0 Run) On a hard length and outside off, Mahmudullah looks to throw his hands at it but the ball hurries on and he ends up getting a bottom edge on it.
19.4 overs (0 Run) That one kept low! On a good length and around off, angling in as well. The ball stays low but Mahmudullah does well to get his bat down in time.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter and around off, Mahmudullah plays it late and looks to just dab it down to third man. The fielder at short third man though makes a fine stop to his left.
19.2 overs (0 Run) Shortish length and outside off, Mahmudullah stays on the back foot and plays it square towards cover-point.
19.1 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length and around off, Mahmudullah punches it off the back foot and in front of sweeper cover to pick up a couple of runs.
Mehidy Hasan, the hero of the last game, is the new batter at the crease. He has his work cut out here though if he has help his team achieve victory in this game.
18.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Washington Sundar with a ripper of a delivery and he picks up his third wicket. Sundar comes from 'round the wicket to the left-hander and serves an arm-ball first up. Afif Hossain rocks back and tries to make a bit of room to cut but it is just too close for comfort. The ball skids on quickly from around the off stump and beats the bat, knocking the off stump in the process as well. Afif departs for a golden duck and Sundar will be on a hat-trick when he comes on to bowl again.
Afif Hossain strides out to the middle with his team in deep trouble.
18.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Washington Sundar picks up his second wicket now and Bangladesh are in a spot of real bother here. This is tossed up on a length and on off stump with the ball turning in. Mushfiqur Rahim presses forward looking to block but the ball seems to have come off the inside edge and looped up. The ball goes to the left of the man at leg slip and Shikhar Dhawan takes a nice catching diving to that side. There is an appeal for a catch from the Indian players but it is turned down. KL Rahul, the stand-in captain has opted for the review right away. UltraEdge shows that the ball clearly took a glove on its way and the catch is a clean one as well.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter again and on middle, Rahim works it off the back foot towards mid-wicket.
18.3 overs (1 Run) A bit of yes and no but it is well run in the end. A tad bit short and around off, Mahmudullah rocks back and dabs it to the right of the man at short third man for a quick run.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Nicely tossed up, full and around middle, this is knocked down to long on for a single.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery, on a nagging length and around off stump, Mahmudullah presses forward and plays it with soft hands towards point for a quick single. Good running.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Maiden! Good length and close to the off pole, Mushfiqur Rahim defends it out on the off side.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Another snorter from Umran Malik, over middle and angling in. Mushfiqur Rahim does well to bend his back and sway away from the line of the ball.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Good length around the off stump, Mushfiqur Rahim shoulders arms at it.
17.3 overs (0 Run) And again! This time it's a bit fuller and wider of the off stump, Rahim looks for the expansive drive but is well beaten.
17.2 overs (0 Run) A length ball outside off and at around 146 clicks. Mushfiqur Rahim looks to cover drive but gets beaten past the outside edge.
17.1 overs (0 Run) This is a pacy short ball around off stump, Mushfiqur Rahim sways away from the line of the ball.
Mahmudullah is the new batter to make his way out to the crease. He will have to play a big inning for Bangladesh here to dig them out of a spot.
16.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Almost a collision there but it is safely taken in the end. Washington Sundar comes from around the wicket and floats it up around middle stump. Shakib Al Hasan looks to break the shackles as he goes for the slog-sweep against the turn. He ends up getting a top edge on it and the ball loops up around the leg gully region. Shikhar Dhawan from first slip runs towards it and Mohammed Siraj also comes in from short fine leg. It is Dhawan though who claims it but the ball goes through his hands and he clings onto it with his legs. He smiles and gives his trademark thigh-slap in celebration. Bangladesh lose their fourth wicket and have dug themselves into a hole here.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Excellent running! Flatter delivery around off, Mushfiqur Rahim nudges it towards backward point and sets off for the quick single.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Tosses it up a bit and around off, Mushfiqur Rahim leans on and drives it towards mid off.
16.3 overs (0 Run) This is bowled from over the wicket and a bit quicker as well. It is delivered on a shorter length and around off, Rahim just dabs it down towards backward point.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Washington Sundar slows it up now and drags back the length a long way. Shakib Al Hasan waits on the back foot and pulls it in front of square on the leg side for one.
16.1 overs (0 Run) This is quicker and attacking the pads, Shakib Al Hasan works it away towards mid-wicket.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off stump, Rahim opens the face of the blade and caresses it to the right of the man at point but is unable to beat him. Just a single off the over then.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Short of a length again and around off, Mushfiqur Rahim pushes it out off the back foot and toward extra cover.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Switches to over the wicket now for the right-hander and serves a shortish delivery around off. Mushfiqur Rahim hops on the back foot and keeps it down on the off side.
15.3 overs (1 Run) A bit fuller and outside off, Shakib Al Hasan pounces on the width and drives it square of the wicket towards deep cover for a single.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Good length yet again, angling it into the off stump, Shakib Al Hasan covers the line of the ball well and blocks it out.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Almost chops it on! Good length, around the top of off and angling in. Shakib Al Hasan is a bit late on the defensive stroke and gets an inside edge which goes back onto the deck.
