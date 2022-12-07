Bangladesh vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Bangladesh vs India from Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Really good short ball aimed at the batter, KL Rahul pulls this away just as well towards deep backward square leg for a single.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Goes over the wicket now and bowls this on a good length angling away from the batter. KL Rahul blocks this towards point.
14.4 overs (0 Run) On a good length this time and angled into the stumps, KL Rahul clips this towards square leg. The pressure is building here and Bangladesh have been really disciplined!
14.3 overs (0 Run) Bangs this in short and outside the off stump, KL Rahul keeps his gloves down and leaves the ball alone.
14.2 overs (2 Runs) On a good length once again and just outside the off pole, KL Rahul gets this off his inside edge towards deep square leg and takes a couple of runs.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Mustafizur Rahman goes 'round the wicket and serves this on a good length, outside off. KL Rahul looks to drive but gets beaten by the lateral movement.
13.6 overs (0 Run) This is wide outside off on a fuller length, Shreyas Iyer looks to go back and play it to the off side but the ball remains low and gets the bottom of his bat.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Continues bowling outside off on a fuller length, Shreyas Iyer blocks this towards cover.
13.4 overs (2 Runs) Slightly short this time and outside the off stump, Shreyas Iyer uses the depth of the crease and slashes this to deep point for a couple of runs.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Goes full once again and outside off, KL Rahul hits this firmly towards deep cover and takes one.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Loopy delivery bowled full and on off, KL Rahul shimmies down the wicket and looks to play this on the off side. The ball stops on him and the shot almost carries to the cover fielder.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Shakib Al Hasan floats this one full and outside off, Shreyas Iyer strokes this down to deep cover and takes a single.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Bangs this in short and on a leg stump line, Shreyas Iyer pulls this towards deep square leg and takes a single.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Goes full and outside the off stump, Shreyas Iyer looks to drive it straight but finds the mid off fielder.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Bowls this back of a length and outside leg stump, KL Rahul fends this towards square leg and they take a run this time.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Gets this one to angle in from outside off on a good length. KL Rahul taps this towards square leg and looks for a single which is not there.
12.2 overs (0 Run) On a good length and outside off, KL Rahul thumps this towards point but the fielder does well to stop this.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Mustafizur Rahman starts the over with a good-length delivery angling away outside off. Shreyas Iyer guides this to deep backward point and takes a single.
Mustafizur Rahman (2-0-10-1) is back into the attack.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Loopy delivery bowled full and outside the off pole, KL Rahul is watchful as he blocks this into the offside.
11.5 overs (2 Runs) Bowls this one wide outside off on a fuller length once again. KL Rahul strokes this to deep point and picks up a couple of runs.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Into the stumps on a fuller length, KL Rahul blocks this towards the mid on fielder.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Goes really full and gets this to pitch outside leg, KL Rahul tries to play this leg side but gets a leading edge to cover.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Flights this one full and in line with the stumps, Shreyas Iyer uses his feet and knocks the ball to long on for a single.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Shakib Al Hasan bowls this one full and outside off, slower in the air. Shreyas Iyer looks to block and gets an inside edge towards mid-wicket.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Flighted full and outside the off pole, Shreyas Iyer gets a stride forwward and taps the ball towards point for a run. He will retain strike.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Bowls this one outside the off stump on a fuller length, KL Rahul eases this down to long off to get off the mark with a single.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Goes full and into the pads, KL Rahul rocks back in the crease and dabs the ball to mid-wicket.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Flights this one full and just outside off, Shreyas Iyer taps this towards cover-point with soft hands and takes a quick single.
10.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Gets this one down leg side once again on a fuller length, Shreyas Iyer misses his clip this time and the umpire calls wide.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Full once again and straying down leg, Shreyas Iyer flicks this but finds short fine leg.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Nasum Ahmed floats this one full and into the stumps, Shreyas Iyer clips this to mid-wicket.
