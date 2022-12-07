Bangladesh vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Bangladesh vs India from Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Goes 'round the wicket to the left-hander and bowls this full into the stumps. Shakib Al Hasan blocks this to the leg side.
14.4 overs (1 Run) This is bowled quicker in the air and into the stumps on a fuller length. Mushfiqur Rahim looks to work this leg side but gets a leading edge to deep point for a single.
14.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is a cracking shot! Washington Sundar floats this one full and wide outside off, Mushfiqur Rahim gets a stride forward and strokes the ball to deep cover for a boundary.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Another flighted delivery bowled full and outside off, Mushfiqur Rahim flicks this to the left of the mid-wicket fielder this time.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Washington Sundar starts off with a loopy delivery bowled full and in line with the stumps, Mushfiqur Rahim clips this towards mid-wicket.
Spin for the first time in this game as Washington Sundar has been tossed the ball. There is a bit of delay as there is some movement around the sightscreen. Mushfiqur Rahim seems content now and we are good to resume.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Delivers this on a fuller length and wide outside off, Mushfiqur Rahim eases this to deep point and takes a single. Shakib Al Hasan has not got the strike after taking a blow to his head which may be a good thing for Bangladesh.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Continues bowling on a good length and outside the off stump, Mushfiqur Rahim chooses to leave this one alone as well.
13.4 overs (0 Run) This is on a good length and angled into the pads, Mushfiqur Rahim blocks this back down the pitch to the right of the bowlerl.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Bowls this back of a length and outside the off stump, Mushfiqur Rahim raises his arms out of the way and leaves this one alone.
13.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The first runs conceded by Umran Malik and it is a boundary! Goes really full and angles this into the stumps, Mushfiqur Rahim flicks this off his pads towards deep square leg and gets off the mak in style.
Drinks break! With just a ball bowled in the 14th over, Bangladesh have already lost three wickets and seem to be really struggling out there in the middle. Mohammed Siraj was aggressive right from the off and picked up a couple of wickets inside the first Powerplay. The raw pace of Umran Malik has now added to India's bright start and they will look to tighten the screws even further. The hosts need a bit of inspiration and who better than Shakib Al Hasan to provide it but he needs support from the other end as well. With that said, the experienced Mushfiqur Rahim walks out to bat.
13.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Umran Malik is looking absolutely lethal since he has come on and he has castled Najmul Hossain Shanto! Comes 'round the wicket and bowls this on a good length, pitching the ball on an off stump line. Najmul Hossain Shanto is sitting deep in the crease probably worried about the pace and looks to defend the line of the ball but it straightens a touch off the wicket. He gets beaten on the outside edge the off pole is pegged back. Bangladesh lose their third wicket and Umran Malik is making quite an impact.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Goes over the wicket now and serves this on a good length but on the pads. Najmul Hossain Shanto clips this through mid-wicket and takes a single to keep the strike. Shakib Al Hasan will not have to face Umran Malik!
12.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That should release some pressure and that gets the crowd cheering once again! This is bowled short and wide outside the off stump, Najmul Hossain Shanto gets will over the bounce and cuts this to deep point for four runs.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Bowls this one back of a length and outside off, Najmul Hossain Shanto stands tall and dabs this down to the off side.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Continues to bowl on a good length and the off pole, Najmul Hossain Shanto looks to guide this down to third man but misses.
12.2 overs (0 Run) This is on a good length and just outside the off stump, Najmul Hossain Shanto blocks this towards the point fielder.
12.1 overs (0 Run) Shardul Thakur bowls a slower delivery really full and outside off, Najmul Hossain Shanto digs this out towards the short cover fielder.
Mandatory concussion check! Shakib Al Hasan has been hit bang on the helmet yet again and the physio is out just to have a look. Shakib is facing a lot of hostility at the moment but he remains resolute for now.
11.6 overs (0 Run) THUMP! What a fiery over from Umran Malik! He has knocked Shakib Al Hasan on the head this time. Short ball, well-directed at the batter. Shakib Al Hasan moves his eyes away and looks to duck but the ball hurries onto him and hits him flush on the helmet. That looks really bad in slow motion. Umran Malik starts off with a maiden!
11.5 overs (0 Run) Bowls this back of a length and outside off, Shakib Al Hasan looks to back away and miscues his shot once again to the cover fielder.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Goes full this time and outside off, Shakib Al Hasan mistimes his shot straight to cover.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Bangs in another bouncer at 92 mph this time. Shakib Al Hasan ducks under this one awkwardly and seems clearly bothered by the short-pitched bowling.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Ouch! That would have hurt! Umran Malik bowls this back of a length and angling down leg at 90 mph. Shakib Al Hasan looks to duck under this one but the ball does not rise much. Gets hit on the ribs and looks in massive discomfort.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Umran Malik starts off from 'round the wicket and starts with a full delivery angled into the stumps. Shakib Al Hasan pushes this to mid-wicket.
Umran Malik is into the attack now.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Gets this to angle away from the batter on a good length. Najmul Hossain Shanto happy to shoulder arms to this one.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Goes full once again and outside off, Shakib Al Hasan lofts this into the air towards deep cover-point and they get just a single as the fielder collects the ball.
10.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This is way outside the tram line on the off side as it is served on a fuller length. Shakib Al Hasan does not bother with it and the umpire calls this wide.
10.4 overs (0 Run) On a good length and outside off, Shakib Al Hasan knocks this firmly to the short-cover fielder.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Goes full this time and outside the off stump, Najmul Hossain Shanto strokes this to deep cover-point and takes a single.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Huge appeal! That is a beauty from Shardul Thakur! Gets this one to come back in sharply from a good length and just outside off, Najmul Hossain Shanto gets beaten on the inside edge and KL Rahul collects this well. Shardul Thakur thinks there is an edge but KL Rahul says no.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Shardul Thakur bowls a good-length delivery angling away from the left-hander from outside off. Najmul Hossain Shanto leaves this alone with some swagger.
