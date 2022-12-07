Bangladesh vs India: Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Bangladesh vs India from Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) Angles this one into the stumps on a good length, Washington Sundar gets behind the line of the ball and pushes it towards cover.
4.5 overs (0 Run) A touch fuller once again and continues bowling outside off, Washington Sundar taps this to short cover.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Gets this one closer to the stumps on a good length, Washington Sundar knocks this firmly towards the point fielder.
4.3 overs (0 Run) This is on a good length once again and outside the off stump, Washington Sundar leaves this one alone.
4.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is a good-looking shot from Washington Sundar! Mustafizur Rahman bowls this slightly full and outside off, Washington Sundar gets his front foot forward and strokes this past the mid off fielder for a straight boundary.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Mustafizur Rahman bowls this on a good length and outside the off stump, Washington Sundar looks solid as he blocks the ball towards cover.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Goes full this time outside the off stump, Shreyas Iyer strokes this well but finds the diving cover fielder.
3.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is delicately played! Ebadot Hossain strays onto the pads once again on a good length. Shreyas Iyer gets a tickle on it and the ball races down to fine leg for four runs.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Bangs this in short and angling down the leg side. Shreyas Iyer ducks under this one and lets it through to the keeper.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Goes full and just outside the off stump, Shreyas Iyer gets across the line and looks to flick it leg side but misses. Gets hit on the pads.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Slightly short once again and outside off, Shreyas Iyer cuts this well towards point but the fielder put in a diving stop.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Bowls this back of a length and outside the off stump, Shreyas Iyer gets on his toes but is beaten by the sideward movement.
3.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Straying down leg side on a fuller length, Shreyas Iyer looks to clip this but misses and the umpire calls this wide.
2.6 overs (0 Run) On a good length and outside the off stump, Washington Sundar watches it closely and leaves it alone.
Washington Sundar is in next.
2.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Bangladesh are right on top of India here and the crowd is ecstatic! India lose their second opener and Shikhar Dhawan did not look comfortable at the wicket at any point in time. Mustafizur Rahman bowls this back of a length and just outside off, Shikhar Dhawan is surprised by the extra bounce off the wicket and ends up fending the ball into the hands of the point fielder. Mehidy Hasan takes a easy catch running forward and India have lost their second wicket.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Continues bowling full and into the stumps, Shikhar Dhawan flicks this towards the mid on fielder.
2.3 overs (2 Runs) Goes full and into the pads, Shikhar Dhawan clips this through mid-wicket and takes a couple of runs.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Bowls this on a good length and outside off, and gets the ball to nip back in slightly. Shikhar Dhawan offers no shot as he looks to leave this one alone. The ball hits him on his pads and there is a massive appeal from the Bangladesh players. The umpire remains unmoved but Litton Das decides to review this. Ball Tracking shows that the ball is missing the off stump and Shikhar Dhawan remains not out. Bangladesh lose their review.
2.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shikhar Dhawan gets his first boundary as Mustafizur Rahman starts off with a loosener! Fires this one full and angling down leg, Shikhar Dhawan gets bat on this and tickles it down to fine leg for four runs.
Just the solo over then for Mehidy Hasan and it will be Mustafizur Rahman who replaces him in the attack.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Bowls this on a good length and wide outside off, Shreyas Iyer is watchful and leaves this one alone.
Shreyas Iyer walks in at number 3.
1.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CHOPPED ON! Ebadot Hossain goes wild in celebration and so does the crowd! Bangladesh have drawn first blood and it is the big wicket of Virat Kohli! Ebadot Hossain bowls this short and outside the off stump, Virat Kohli goes to pull this but gets an inside edge that shatters the stumps. The batter looks distraught but he will have to make the long walk back to the shed. Bangladesh have gotten off to a dream start and will be looking to press their advantage further.
1.4 overs (0 Run) On a good length and outside the off stump, Virat Kohli clocks this solidly towards cover.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Goes full and serves this outside the off pole, Virat Kohli raises his arms and lets this one go through to the keeper.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Bowls this back of a length and angling down leg. Shikhar Dhawan looks to flick this fine but seems like he missed and it went off the pads to the right of the keeper. Mushfiqur Rahim does well to stop this by diving by they get across for a run. The umpire reckons this is off the bat.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Ebadot Hossain begins with a good-length delivery pitching outside the leg stump. Shikhar Dhawan looks to work this leg side but misses and gets hit on the pads. Ebadot Hossain is convinced that this is out but the umpire and Litton Das do not agree.
Ebadot Hossain to operate from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) Fires this one full and into the pads, Virat Kohli flicks this straight to the mid-wicket fielder. 6 runs from the first over and India are up and running.
0.5 over (1 Run) Continues bowling full and in line with the stumps, Shikhar Dhawan clips this towards square leg and takes a single to get off the mark.
0.4 over (0 Run) Bowls this one sliding down leg on a fuller length, Shakib Al Hasan looks to block but does not connect and the ball hits the pads. Massive appeal from the players but they do not opt for a review.
0.3 over (0 Run) Goes 'round the wicket to the left-hander and bowls this full outside off, Shakib Al Hasan knocks this towards cover.
0.2 over (1 Run) Bowls this short and outside off, Virat Kohli pulls this square of deep mid-wicket and tales a single.
0.1 over (4 Runs) FOUR! India begin their run chase with a boundary! Mehidy Hasan starts off with a full delivery fired into the pads, Virat Kohli clips this towards deep square leg and gets off the mark with four runs.
