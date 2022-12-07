Bangladesh vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Bangladesh vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Bangladesh vs India from Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
All in readiness for the play to begin! The umpires are out in the middle as the Indian players can be seen forming a huddle around the boundary rope.
Rohit Sharma the skipper of India says that it does not matter what they want to do and they need to play good cricket. Mentions that they did not play well in the last game but their bowling performance was up to the mark. Informs that there are two changes to the side from the last game with the inclusion of Axar Patel and Umran Malik in place of Shahbaz Ahmed and Kuldeep Sen. Explains that they went back to the drawing board to understand how to play in these conditions but did not want to dig too deep into it. Claims that they have had a good training session and they hope to replicate that in the game.
Litton Das the captain of Bangladesh says that they will have a bat first. Mentions that given what happened in the first game, it is difficult to bat second here and they don't want to take the pressure. Informs that they have one change with Hasan Mahmud going out and Nasum Ahmed replacing him. Claims that the boys are well prepared and will look to get another win here.
India (Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel (In place of Shahbaz Ahmed), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik (In place of Kuldeep Sen).
Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das (C), Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Ebadot Hossain, Nasum Ahmed (In place of Hasan Mahmud), Mustafizur Rahman.
TOSS - The captains are out in the middle. The coin is flipped into the air and lands in favor of Bangladesh. They have elected to BAT first.
PITCH REPORT - Anjum Chopra is pitchside. She says that the wicket in game number one had much to offer to the spinners but there was help for the pacers as well. Mentions that the center patch for this game doesn't have that tinge of green and will be better for the batters but one would still look to get their eye in before playing their shots.
India will be absolutely livid with their performance as they did lose several phases of the game to the hosts but still managed to wrench back control and were in the driver's seat at one point. Some ordinary catching and fielding allowed the game to slip away from them and they now have loads of work to do. Their fabled top three failed once again and if it wasn't for some rebuilding done by the middle order, their strong batting lineup could have been easily bundled over for an under-par score. The bowlers were responsible for making the game a contest as they combined well to have their opponents in a precarious situation. Will we see a much more improved performance from the batters as they look to level the series? Or will the hosts register their second consecutive home-series win against their neighbors? We will find out soon. Stay tuned for the toss and team updates.
Bangladesh exhibited a ferocious fighting ability akin to that of a tiger, which enabled them to clinch victory from the jaws of defeat. This attitude could help them massively going forward but they still have some chinks in their armor that they would like to mend. Their bowling performance was outstanding and their effort on the field showed that they were out there to put on a performance. However, their lower-order batting still needs considerable improvement as they have shown a clear tendency to collapse in pressure situations. That said they have created a great balance of youth and experience on their side and despite not having some key players, they have made their much-fancied opponents sweat.
Hello, and a warm welcome, ladies and gentlemen to our coverage of the second ODI between Bangladesh and India at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium as both teams have a lot at stake in this game. Bangladesh have taken an early lead going into this match and with a historic series win beckoning them, it could really boost their morale as they prepare for the World Cup of their most favored format in the coming year. India will have some questions to answer regarding their performance in the previous fixture and will need to put on a much-improved performance if they are to save the series. The cricketing giants may still be considered favorites to turn things around in their favor but they will definitely not be taking their opponents lightly going forward.
