Sourabh Verma Beats Minoru Koga To Reach Vietnam Open Final

Indian shuttler Sourabh Verma booked his place in the men's singles final of the ongoing Vietnam Open BWF Tour Super 100 tournament after registering a straight-games victory over Japan's Minoru Koga on Saturday. The second-seeded Indian defeated his Japanese opponent 22-20, 21-15 in the semi-final clash, which lasted for 51 minutes. Sourabh Verma, who hasn't lost a game en route to the finals of the ongoing competition, was given a stiff fight by Minoru Koga throughout the course of the match. However, the World No.38 came up with a gritty performance in both the games to emerge victorious.

After getting a bye in the first round, Sourabh Verma -- who is the lone Indian in the competition -- outlasted Japan's Kodai Naraoka 22-20, 22-20 in a tight second-round clash.

Naraoka's compatriot, Yu Igarashi then posed a sterner test to Verma in which the Indian came out with flying colours.

A gruelling 25-23, 24-22 victory sealed the deal for the Indian shuttler and put him in the quarter-finals.

And the last-eight match against home favourite Tien Minh Nguyen turned out to be the easiest for him as he cruised to a 21-13, 21-18 victory on Friday.

He will now face Sun Fei Xiang of China -- who beat Lin Yu Hsien 21-17, 21-16 -- in the final on Sunday.