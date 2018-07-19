 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Badminton

Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy Retain Places In BWF Rankings

Updated: 19 July 2018 22:24 IST

Despite her runner-up finish at the Thailand Open, PV Sindhu is still placed at No.3 while her compatriot Saina Nehwal remained on 10th.

Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy Retain Places In BWF Rankings
PV Sindhu is currently placed third with 83,414 points. © AFP

India's star shuttlers P.V. Sindhu and Saina Nehwal retained their positions in women's singles in the latest Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings released on Thursday. While Saina skipped last week's Thailand Open, Sindhu made it to the final before losing to reigning World Champion Nozomi Okuhara, who climbed up two spots to 6th. Despite her runner-up finish, Sindhu is still placed at No.3 while her compatriot Saina remained on 10th. Meanwhile, 16-year-old Vaishnavi Jakka Reddy climbed up four spots to break into the World top-50 for the first time, achieving a career-best ranking of 50.

Ruthvika Shivani Gadde, who returned to action this week in Singapore, also climbed up two places to 90th. Sai Uttejitha Rao, who hogged the limelight at the All India senior ranking tournament in Bengaluru recently, was one of the biggest movers as she climbed up 13 places to 115.

In men's singles, Kidambi Srikanth and H.S.Prannoy stayed put to their No.5 and No.11 spots, while Sameer Verma and B.Sai Praneeth dropped one place each to 19th and 25th respectively.

Parupalli Kashyap, who reached the pre-quarters of Thailand Open last week, found his way back into the World top-50 as he climbed six spots to 48th.

Among the others, Subhankar Dey dropped three places to 67th while Lakshya Sen faltered five places to 76th.

In men's doubles, Commonwealth Games silver medallists Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty dropped to 22nd while Manu Attri and B.Sumeeth Reddy climbed one place to 28th.

Women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N.Sikki Reddy dropped one place to 28th. In mixed doubles, Satwik and Ponnappa climbed up nine spots to be ranked 47th.

Comments
Topics : Badminton Saina Nehwal PV Sindhu HS Prannoy Kidambi Srikanth
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Sindhu suffered a 15-21, 18-21 defeat in the Thailand Open final.
  • Srikanth and Prannoy are at 5th and 11 spots respectively.
  • Saina skipped last week's Thailand Open.
Related Articles
Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy Retain Places In BWF Rankings
Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy Retain Places In BWF Rankings
World Badminton Championships 2018: PV Sindhu Could Face Nozomi Okuhara; Tough Draw For Saina Nehwal
World Badminton Championships 2018: PV Sindhu Could Face Nozomi Okuhara; Tough Draw For Saina Nehwal
Thailand Open 2018: PV Sindhu Goes Down Fighting To Nozomi Okuhara In Final
Thailand Open 2018: PV Sindhu Goes Down Fighting To Nozomi Okuhara In Final
PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara, Thailand Open 2018 Final Highlights: PV Sindhu Loses 15-21, 18-21 To Nozomi Okuhara in Finals
PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara, Thailand Open 2018 Final Highlights: PV Sindhu Loses 15-21, 18-21 To Nozomi Okuhara in Finals
Thailand Open 2018, PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara Final: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
Thailand Open 2018, PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara Final: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.