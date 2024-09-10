Indian badminton star Saina Nehwal is back defending herself against social media trolls. Over the last month or so, the shuttler has been engaging in a tug of war with fans over various topics. Saina had made certain comments during the recently-concluded Paris Olympics that got her into a bit of trouble with fans on the internet. During a podcast, Saina's husband Parupalli Kashyap brought up the topic, saying he read people think Saina was 'gifted' her bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympic Games. Fuming at the suggestion, Saina gave a fiery reply to those making such comments.

"During the Paris Olympics she had said something and in the comments (on social media) I was seeing people saying that she got gifted the bronze medal," Kashyap said during a chat with RJ Anmol and actor Amrita Rao.

Saina, upon hearing Kashyap bringing up what social media trolls wrote, said that those who think that way should first become capable enough to qualify for Olympic Games.

"Olympic level ke layak toh bano aap. Pehle Olympics ke liye qualify toh karke dikhao (Try and get yourself up to the level of the Olympics)," said the ace shuttler.

Saina was awarded bronze medal in 2012 London Olympic Games after her opponent, China's Wang Xin, injured herself by twisting her knee and retired hurt.

For reference, Saina had irked many because of her comments on wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who was disqualified from women's 53kg final after failing to maintain the desired weight during the pre-match weigh-in.

Speaking on the topic, Saina had said: "Generally, such type of mistakes don't happen to any athlete at this level. How did this happen is a question mark. Because she has a big team. She has so many coaches, physios, trainers. They all must be feeling so bad. I am not sure about the rules and regulation of wrestling. As an athlete, I am feeling bad."

Saina had recently also hinted at retirement, saying her body is no longer able to take the strain of being an active sportsperson.