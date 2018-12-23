 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Badminton

Premier Badminton League: Mumbai Rockets Beat Delhi Dashers 5-0

Updated: 23 December 2018 22:46 IST

Mumbai Rockets kickstarted their 2018 Premier Badminton League campaign with a 5-0 win against Delhi Dashers.

Premier Badminton League: Mumbai Rockets Beat Delhi Dashers 5-0
Sameer Verma defeated HS Prannoy in straight games. © Premier Badminton League

Sameer Verma continued with his impressive form as he upset Delhi Dashers star player HS Prannoy to lead Mumbai Rockets to a convincing win in their opening match of the Premier Badminton League at the NSCI Dome in Mumbai on Sunday. Shreyanshi Pardeshi then turned Delhi Dashers trump on its head by upsetting Evgeniya Kosetskaya of Russia 12-15, 15-8, 15-10 to give the hosts a 5-0 win. It was a scintillating performance from the diminutive youngster against an opponent who is ranked 169 places above her in the world ranking.

In the opening game, Shreyanshi struggled to tackle the height advantage of her Russian opponent and was mostly chasing the shuttle in rallies. But after losing the opening game, the world number 201 changed tactics by hitting her tosses slightly higher and then going for quick crosscourt drops.

The stronger defence also helped Shreyanshi's cause as she virtually raced through the next two games to not just give her team a valuable point but also bring Delhi Dashers tally down to zero.

Earlier, with Mumbai already taking a 3-0 lead with Lee Yong Dae and Kim Gi Sung winning their trump match and Anders Antonsen excelling on debut, Verma knew that he could wrap up the tie with two rubbers still to play.

However, it was Prannoy who got off the block first as he opened up a 4-0 lead. Verma then concentrated on prolonging the rallies, something he thrives on, and managed to take the opening game 15-14. The second game then turned out to be a one-sided affair as he clinched the second game rather easily to win 15-14, 15-9 and give his team a 4-0 lead.

But such a strong start looked difficult when the hosts had a fright in their opening trump match when Yong Dae and Kim lost the opening game. As losing a trump can cost an additional point to the team, it was important for the Korean pair to turn things around and they did that in style to win the next two games and the match 14-15, 15-12, 15-9.

Antonsen was equally dominant against Indonesia's Sugiarto as he clinched a point for his team with a 15-13, 15-7 win.

Comments
Topics : Sameer Verma HS Prannoy Badminton
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Sameer Verma beat HS Prannoy 15-14, 15-9
  • Shreyanshi Pardeshi defeated Evgeniya Kosetskaya 12-15, 15-8, 15-10
  • Antonsen registered a comfortable 15-13, 15-7 win against Sugiarto
Related Articles
Sameer Verma vs Shi Yuqi Semi-Final, BWF World Tour Final 2018 Highlights: PV Sindhu Beats Ratchanok Intanon, Sameer Verma Loses To Shi Yuqi
Sameer Verma vs Shi Yuqi Semi-Final, BWF World Tour Final 2018 Highlights: PV Sindhu Beats Ratchanok Intanon, Sameer Verma Loses To Shi Yuqi
BWF World Tour Finals: PV Sindhu, Sameer Verma Register Easy Wins To Enter Semifinals
BWF World Tour Finals: PV Sindhu, Sameer Verma Register Easy Wins To Enter Semifinals
PV Sindhu Starts BWF World Tour Finals With A Bang, Sameer Verma Loses Opener
PV Sindhu Starts BWF World Tour Finals With A Bang, Sameer Verma Loses Opener
Syed Modi International: Sameer Verma Retains Title, Saina Nehwal Loses In Finals
Syed Modi International: Sameer Verma Retains Title, Saina Nehwal Loses In Finals
Saina Nehwal, Sameer Verma Enter Finals Of Syed Modi International
Saina Nehwal, Sameer Verma Enter Finals Of Syed Modi International
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.