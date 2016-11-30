 
don't
miss
All Sports
Badminton
Badminton

Saina Nehwal Vs Hanna Ramadini Highlights: Indian Advances In Macau Open

Updated: 30 November 2016 17:06 IST

Saina Nehwal won her opening clash of the Macau Open vs Hanna Ramadini in three games.

Saina Nehwal Vs Hanna Ramadini Highlights: Indian Advances In Macau Open
Saina Nehwal is the top seed at the Macau Open. © AFP

Saina Nehwal came from a game down to beat Indonesian shuttler Hanna Ramadini 21-23, 21-14, 21-18 in the first round of the Macau Open on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Indian won 63 of the total 118 points played during the duel that lasted for an hour and three minutes. (NEWS)

16:42 IST: That's it! Saina wins Game 3 21-18. She is through to Round 2 of the Macau Open.

16:38 IST: Saina Nehwal is just two points away from booking her spot in the next round.

16:36 IST: 18-11 in favor of Saina.

16:33 IST: 16-9 now. Saina is inching closer to a win.

16:30 IST: The Indian shuttler is turning out to be too good for the Indonesian. She leads 14-8!

16:28 IST: At the half-way mark in Game 3, Saina leads 11-6.

16:27 IST: Saina continues her domination in Game 3. She now has a 10-5 lead.

16:26 IST: Saina maintains her two-point advantage. She now leads 6-4.

16:25 IST: Saina takes the early lead. 4-2!

16:24 IST: Game 3 is underway.

16:21 IST: Time for the decider. Can Saina carry forward the momentum to Game 3.

16:20 IST: Saina closes out Game 2 rather easily with a 21-14 win. It's one game apiece now.

16:19 IST: Saina on the verge of winning Game 2. She needs just 2 points.

16:17 IST: Saina brings her experience in to play to stretch the lead. She leads 17-12!

16:15 IST: Hanna reduces the deficit. She trails 12-15.

16:14 IST: Saina maintains her grip on Game 2 with a 13-8 lead.

16:10 IST: At halfway point in Game 2, Saina leads 11-6.

16:08 IST: The 26-year-old is absolutely flying now. Saina leads 9-3.

16:07 IST: Saina has taken an early lead in the second game. 6-2!

16:06 IST: Game 2 is underway.

16:06 IST: Can Saina fightback in the second game?

16:05 IST: Out of the total 44 points played, Saina won 21, while Hanna secured 23.

16:02 IST: Saina loses the first game 21-23 in 24 minutes.

16:00 IST: 20-20! What a tense finish to this first game. Who will close this out?

15:59 IST: 18-18. This has been an enthralling first game here in Macau. High-quality badminton on display.

15:58 IST: Finally, Saina restores parity. 17-17!

15:57 IST: Hanna holds a two-point advantage. She leads 17-15!

15:54 IST: Saina mounts a mini comeback. She now trails 14-16.

15:53 IST: Saina needs to dig deep here. She trails 11-15.

15:51 IST: Hanna extends her lead to four points now. 14-10!

15:49 IST: It's 12-10 now. No signs of nerves from the Indonesian. Remember, Saina is a former world no.1.

15:48 IST: 11-8 in favor of Hanna now. Saina struggling at the moment.

15:46 IST: We could be in for a major upset here. The world no. 44 now leads the Indian 10-8.

15:45 IST: The Indonesian has now seized the initiative in this contest. She leads 9-6.

15:44 IST: Saina was initially trailing 2-5, but has now fought back to level matters at 6-6.

15:30 IST: Welcome to our live coverage of Saina Nehwal's opening clash against Hanna Ramadini

The former World No. 1 Indian, who takes on Indonesia's Hanna Ramadini in the opening round on Wednesday, will look to add momentum to her season with a resounding win.

Saina is slowly attaining full fitness after recovering from a serious knee injury which affected her Rio Olympics run earlier in the year.

She underwent a knee surgery in August and made a comeback at China Open but lost in the opening round. Last week, Saina put up a spirited show at the Hong Kong Open where she bowed out in the quarter-final.

Topics : Badminton Saina Nehwal Live Blogs
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Related Articles
Saina Nehwal: The Return of Fighter!
Saina Nehwal: The Return of Fighter!
Badminton Star Saina Nehwal Termed 'Anti-National' For Endorsing Chinese Brand
Badminton Star Saina Nehwal Termed 'Anti-National' For Endorsing Chinese Brand
Saina Nehwal Says She Was Not Fully Fit in Hong Kong And Macau Events
Saina Nehwal Says She Was Not Fully Fit in Hong Kong And Macau Events
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.