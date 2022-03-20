Ace Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen will take on Viktor Axelsen in the final of the All England Open Badminton Championships on Sunday. Sen defeated defending champion Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia 21-13, 12-21, 21-19 in 1 hour and 16 minutes to book a place in the final. In terms of head to head, Sen and Axelsen have faced each other five times, with the Dane coming out on top in four occasions, leaving the Indian with a solitary win.

The 20-year-old Sen became only the fourth men's singles player after Prakash Nath, Prakash Padukone and Pullela Gopichand to reach the final of the prestigious tournament.

After winning his semi-final match, Sen said, "I was definitely nervous but I was just trying to play one point at a time and not the occasion".

"Towards the end, I was just trying to not thing about the things that was going around, it was a All England semifinal and the thoughts were coming in but I was trying to keep myself focussed."

"I am happy that I won the match and I get to play tomorrow. I will take this time to recover and go all out tomorrow", he further added.

Sen has been in sensational form in the last six months. He secured his maiden world championships bronze in December, before winning his first Super 500 title at India Open in January and finishing runner-up at the German Open last week.

(With PTI Inputs)