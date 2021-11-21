Indian Team Clinches 47 Medals At Uganda Para Badminton International
The Indian para badminton squad clinched 47 medals, including 16 gold, 14 silver and 17 bronze at the Uganda Para Badminton International.
The Indian para badminton squad clinched 47 medals, including 16 gold, 14 silver and 17 bronze at the Uganda Para Badminton International, with Palak Kohli, Abu Hubaida and Ammu Mohan bagging double crowns in Kampala. Kohli, Hubaida and Mohan finished their campaigns with two gold medals and one silver each. Manasi Joshi, who had won the para badminton world championships title in 2019, also won a gold medal at the event in Kampala as she clinched the women's singles SL3 title.
Here is the list of India's medal winners.
Gold medallists:
1.MS SL3 - Manoj Sarkar
2.MS SL4 - Sukant Kadam
3.MS SU5 - Hardik Makkar
4. MS WH2 - Abu Hubaida
5.MS SH6 - Dhinagaran
6.WS SU5 - Palak Kohli
7.WS SL3 - Manasi Joshi
8.WS SL4 - Jyoti
9.WS WH2 - Ammu Mohan
10. MD SL3-SL4 - Arwaz Ansari & Deep Ranjan
11. MD SU5 - Chirag Baretha & Raj kumar
12. WD SL3-SU5 - Palak Kohli & Mandeep Kaur
13. XD SL3-SU5 - Manasi Joshi & Ruthick.
14. XD WH1-WH2 - Abu Hubaida
15. WD WH1-WH2 - Ammu Mohan
16. XD SH6 - Sivarajan
Silver medallists:
1. MS SL3 - Pramod Bhagat
2. MS SL4 - Nilesh Gaikwad
3. MS SU5 - Chirag Baretha
4. MS WH2 - Sanjeev Kumar
5. MS SH6 - Sivarajan
6. WS SU5 - Santhiya V.
7. WS SL3 - Parul Parmar
8. MD SL3-SL4 - Pramod Bhagat & Manoj Sarkar
9. MD SU5 - Ruthick & Karan
10. WD SL3-SU5 - Parul Parmar & Vaishali Patel
11. XD SL3-SU5 - Palak Kohli & Pramod Bhagat
12. XD WH1-WH2 - Shashank Kumar & Ammu Mohan
13. XD SH6 - Dhinagaran
14. MD WH1-WH2 - Prem Ale & Abu Hubaida
Bronze medallists:
1. MS SL3 - Nitesh Kumar
2. MS SL3 - Umesh Vikram
3. MS SU5 - Dev Rathi
4. MS SU5 - Ruthick
5. WS SU5 - Arati Patil
6. WS SL3 - Mandeep Kaur
7. WS SL3 - Charanjeet Kaur
8. MD SL3-SL4 - Sukant & Nitesh
9. MD SL3-SL4 - Umesh Vikram & Prem Kumar
10. MD SU5 - Sumith Garg & Hardik Makkar
11. WD SL3-SU5 - Charanjeet & Jyoti
12. WD SL3-SU5 - Manasi & Santhiya
13. XD SL3-SU5 - Rajkumar & Parul
14. XD SL3-SU5 - Karan & Amudha
15. XD WH1-WH2 - Shahajan Bulbul
16. XD WH1-WH2 - Neeraj S.
17. MS WH1 - Prem Ale