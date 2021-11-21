The Indian para badminton squad clinched 47 medals, including 16 gold, 14 silver and 17 bronze at the Uganda Para Badminton International, with Palak Kohli, Abu Hubaida and Ammu Mohan bagging double crowns in Kampala. Kohli, Hubaida and Mohan finished their campaigns with two gold medals and one silver each. Manasi Joshi, who had won the para badminton world championships title in 2019, also won a gold medal at the event in Kampala as she clinched the women's singles SL3 title.

Here is the list of India's medal winners.

Gold medallists:

1.MS SL3 - Manoj Sarkar

2.MS SL4 - Sukant Kadam

3.MS SU5 - Hardik Makkar

4. MS WH2 - Abu Hubaida

5.MS SH6 - Dhinagaran

6.WS SU5 - Palak Kohli

7.WS SL3 - Manasi Joshi

8.WS SL4 - Jyoti

9.WS WH2 - Ammu Mohan

10. MD SL3-SL4 - Arwaz Ansari & Deep Ranjan

11. MD SU5 - Chirag Baretha & Raj kumar

12. WD SL3-SU5 - Palak Kohli & Mandeep Kaur

13. XD SL3-SU5 - Manasi Joshi & Ruthick.

14. XD WH1-WH2 - Abu Hubaida

15. WD WH1-WH2 - Ammu Mohan

16. XD SH6 - Sivarajan

Silver medallists:

1. MS SL3 - Pramod Bhagat

2. MS SL4 - Nilesh Gaikwad

3. MS SU5 - Chirag Baretha

4. MS WH2 - Sanjeev Kumar

5. MS SH6 - Sivarajan

6. WS SU5 - Santhiya V.

7. WS SL3 - Parul Parmar

8. MD SL3-SL4 - Pramod Bhagat & Manoj Sarkar

9. MD SU5 - Ruthick & Karan

10. WD SL3-SU5 - Parul Parmar & Vaishali Patel

11. XD SL3-SU5 - Palak Kohli & Pramod Bhagat

12. XD WH1-WH2 - Shashank Kumar & Ammu Mohan

13. XD SH6 - Dhinagaran

14. MD WH1-WH2 - Prem Ale & Abu Hubaida

Bronze medallists:

1. MS SL3 - Nitesh Kumar

2. MS SL3 - Umesh Vikram

3. MS SU5 - Dev Rathi

4. MS SU5 - Ruthick

5. WS SU5 - Arati Patil

6. WS SL3 - Mandeep Kaur

7. WS SL3 - Charanjeet Kaur

8. MD SL3-SL4 - Sukant & Nitesh

9. MD SL3-SL4 - Umesh Vikram & Prem Kumar

10. MD SU5 - Sumith Garg & Hardik Makkar

11. WD SL3-SU5 - Charanjeet & Jyoti

12. WD SL3-SU5 - Manasi & Santhiya

13. XD SL3-SU5 - Rajkumar & Parul

14. XD SL3-SU5 - Karan & Amudha

15. XD WH1-WH2 - Shahajan Bulbul

16. XD WH1-WH2 - Neeraj S.

17. MS WH1 - Prem Ale