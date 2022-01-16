Story ProgressBack to home
India Open Badminton: India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty Win Men's Doubles Title
India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty beat three-time world champions Mohammad Ahsan/Hendra Setiawan to win the men's doubles title.
File pic of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty© AFP
India badminton star Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated three-time world champions Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan 21-16, 26-24 to win the India Open's men's doubles title on Sunday, in New Delhi. The India duo claimed the first set without much of a fight from their opponents and looked on track for an easy second game as well. However, Ahsan and Setiawan showcased immense improvement and took the attack to the opposition to stretch the match deep into the second game. But, despite some exceptional technique and coordination from the Indonesian pair, the Indian duo claimed the second game and with that the match as well to win the title.
