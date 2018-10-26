Saina Nehwal vs Tai Tzu Ying Live Score, French Open Quarter Final: Saina Nehwal Leads Tai Tzu Ying In First Game

India's Saina Nehwal will face World No 1 Tai Tzu Ying in the women's singles quarter-finals of French Open 2018. The last time these two met each other, Tai Tzu Ying emerged victorious as she beat the Indian in the Denmark Open Final. However, Saina has been in fine form as she defeated Japan's Nozomi Okuhara twice in two weeks along with beating Akane Yamaguchi last week in the Denmark Open. In the French Open 2018, Saina defeated Nozomi Okuhara 10-21, 21-14, 21-17 in a match that lasted an hour and 12 minutes. Later in the night, Kidambi Srikanth will take on World No 1 Kento Momota in the men's singles quarters and will be looking to avenge his Denmark Open semi-final loss.

In the women's singles tie in round two, Saina lost the first game 10-21 in just 16 minutes. The Japanese was leading the Indian 11-6 at mid-break of the first game, before closing the first game 21-10 in a matter of minutes. The second game of the women's singles tie saw both the players go neck-and-neck but it was Saina who put her foot on the pedestal and took an 11-4 lead against the Japanese at mid-break. It was all Saina after the break, as the Japanese could not find a way to break Saina's momentum. The London Olympics bronze medallist won the second game comprehensively. Ultimately, Saina took the deciding game 21-17.

Live Updates Between Saina Nehwal vs Tai Tzu Ying French Open 2018 Badminton Quarter-Finals straight from Paris

21:33 IST: Third consecutive point from Tai Tzu Ying, Saina Nehwal's lead has been cut short to 16-13 in the opening game.

21:32 IST: Unforced error from Saina Nehwal, she hits the net. Tai Tzu Ying pulls two back to back points, makes it 12-16.

21:31 IST: Long Rally! Tai Tzu Ying plays the shot well over the line, will only help Saina Nehwal to add her lead, 16-10 in the opening game now.

21:28 IST: Saina Nehwal stretches her lead after mid-game interval, a healthy 6 points lead from the premier Indian shuttler.

21:26 IST: Dramatic lead from Saina Nehwal, she has taken a 11-6 lead going into the mid-game interval over World no.1 Tai Tzu Ying.

21:22 IST: Saina Nehwal has taken a slender 4-2 lead over Tai Tzu Ying in the opening game.

21:10 IST: Rankings: Tai Tzu Ying is world ranked 1 while Saina Nehwal is placed ninth in the women's singles rankings.

21:05 IST: Head-to-head: Chinese Taipei's Tai Tzu Ying leads 13-5 to Saina Nehwal.

21:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the live commentary from the French Open 2018 quarter-finals match between Saina Nehwal and Tai Tzu Ying.

In the men's singles event, India's Kidambi Srikanth showed determination to come back from a game down and beat Lee Dong Keun. Srikanth lost the first game 12-21 in 19 minutes. In the second game, Srikanth upped the ante and did not let his opponent settle, maintaining a healthy two-point gap, eventually winning the game 21-16. However, the South Korean wasn't going down easily. In the third game, Srikanth had to fight hard to remain in the tournament. In a closely-contested deciding game, the Indian won 21-18.