Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Badminton

COVID-19: Parupalli Kashyap Donates Rs 3 Lakh To Telangana CM Relief Fund

Updated: 07 April 2020 16:43 IST

Parupalli Kashyap has donated Rs 3 lakh to Telangana Chief Minister Relief Fund to help the state in its fight against COVID-19.

COVID-19: Parupalli Kashyap Donates Rs 3 Lakh To Telangana CM Relief Fund
Parupalli Kashyap thanked health care workers and emergency service providers. © Twitter

Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap has donated Rs 3 lakh to Telangana Chief Minister Relief Fund to help the state in its fight against COVID-19. The 33-year-old badminton player also saluted health care workers and emergency service providers who are helping people fight against coronavirus. "I contributed Rs 3 lakhs to the Telangana CM Relief Fund . I salute the health care workers and emergency service providers. I hope my contribution helps them .@TelanganaCMO@KTRTRS #LetsFightCoronaTogether," Kashyap tweeted.

After the establishment of the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several sportspersons have come forward to contribute and help the country combat COVID-19.

On April 6, legendary Hockey player Dhanraj Pillay donated Rs 5 lakh to PM-CARES Fund.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) gave Rs 51 crore to PM-CARES Fund while cricketer Suresh Raina donated Rs 31 lakh to it and Rs 21 lakh to Uttar Pradesh CM''s Disaster Relief Fund.

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar donated Rs 50 lakh to aid the battle against COVID-19.

India's tally of total positive cases rose to 4,421, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday.

Out of 4,421 cases, 3,981 are active cases while 325 cases have been cured or discharged and one migrated. The total death toll stands at 114.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Parupalli Kashyap Badminton
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Parupalli Kashyap has donated Rs 3 lakh to Telangana CM Relief Fund
  • He also saluted health care workers and emergency service providers
  • Legendary Hockey player Dhanraj Pillay donated Rs 5 lakh to PM-CARES Fund
Related Articles
Saina Nehwal Wants Extension Of Olympic Qualifying Period Due To Coronavirus
Saina Nehwal Wants Extension Of Olympic Qualifying Period Due To Coronavirus
PBL: Awadhe Warriors Beat Mumbai Rockets To Record First Home Win
PBL: Awadhe Warriors Beat Mumbai Rockets To Record First Home Win
Malaysia Masters: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal Advance; Kidambi Srikanth Makes 1st Round Exit
Malaysia Masters: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal Advance; Kidambi Srikanth Makes 1st Round Exit
Parupalli Kashyap Wows Fans With His Rendition Of Hit Bollywood Song, Saina Nehwal Posts Video
Parupalli Kashyap Wows Fans With His Rendition Of Hit Bollywood Song, Saina Nehwal Posts Video
"Couldnt Ask For Better Wife": Parupalli Kashyap Wishes Saina Nehwal On 1st Wedding Anniversary
"Couldn't Ask For Better Wife": Parupalli Kashyap Wishes Saina Nehwal On 1st Wedding Anniversary
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.