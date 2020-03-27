Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Badminton

BWF Chief Slams Athletes For Criticism During Coronavirus Pandemic

Updated: 27 March 2020 16:36 IST

Top players including India's Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth, Parupalli Kashyap and HS Prannoy have all been openly critical of the BWF for going through with tournaments.

BWF Chief Slams Athletes For Criticism During Coronavirus Pandemic
The BWF had come under significant criticism from the players over the past two months. © AFP

Badminton World Federation (BWF) secretary-general Thomas Lund said that the criticism that it has received from top players over the past few months is "disappointing" to see. The Badminton World Federation (BWF) had come under significant criticism from the players over the past two months as it went through with a number of competitions including and most prominently the All England Championships while the spread of coronavirus was increasingly becoming a concern throughout the world.

"It has been very disappointing to see some members of the badminton community speculate on the sincerity and motives of the BWF in this time of crisis," Lund said in an open letter.

"Our number one concern has always been the health and safety of all of our participants.

"However, at the same time, we are deeply concerned about the cancellation of tournaments and the flow-on effect this has on elite players and coaches whereby they could now be in a position of temporary unemployment and loss of income."

"Of course, hindsight is a wonderful thing. It was not difficult to argue that 'wrong decisions' had been taken in an environment changing on nearly an hourly basis, with further decisions therefore required," wrote Lund.

"This has not only been the case for BWF, but most authorities around the world. However, we maintain that BWF made the best possible decisions at the time and with sincere motives to protect both the health and livelihood of all participants."

Top players including India's Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth, Parupalli Kashyap and HS Prannoy have all been openly critical of the BWF for going through with tournaments. Indian Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju had said that reigning world champion PV Sindhu had expressed her concerns to him while playing at the All England.

News of a member from Taiwan's team at the All England testing positive sent alarm among the athletes. BWF eventually announced that all international badminton had been suspended a few days before the International Olympic Committee said that the 2020 Tokyo Olympics itself has been postponed to 2021.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Saina Nehwal Kidambi Srikanth Badminton
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Thomas Lund said that the criticism BWF has received is "disappointing"
  • Saina, Kidambi, Kashyap and Prannoy have all been critical of the BWF
  • PV Sindhu expressed her concerns while playing at the All England Open
Related Articles
Senior National Badminton Championships Postponed Due To Coronavirus Pandemic
Senior National Badminton Championships Postponed Due To Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: Saina Nehwal Says All England Open Chose Finances Over Players Welfare
Coronavirus: Saina Nehwal Says All England Open Chose Finances Over Players' Welfare
All England Open 2020: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal Gear Up For Years First Super 1000 Event Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
All England Open 2020: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal Gear Up For Year's First Super 1000 Event Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronavirus Outbreak: Indian Shuttlers Withdraw From All England Championships
Coronavirus Outbreak: Indian Shuttlers Withdraw From All England Championships
India Open: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal Get Tough Draw With Tournament Under Scanner
India Open: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal Get Tough Draw With Tournament Under Scanner
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.