Pullela Gopichand, Dhanraj Pillay Donate In India's Fight Against Coronavirus

Updated: 06 April 2020 20:29 IST

Pullela Gopichand, Indian badminton team's chief coach, donated Rs 26 lakh with 15 lakh to PM-CARES fund while Rs 5 lakh each to both Andhra and Telangana state governments.

Pullela Gopichand, Dhanraj Pillay Donate In Indias Fight Against Coronavirus
Pullela Gopichand won the All England Badminton Championship in 2001. © AFP

Indian badminton team's chief coach Pullela Gopichand, multiple world title holder cueist Pankaj Advani, former hockey captain Dhanraj Pillay were some of the prominent names who made a financial contribution in country's fight against COVID-19 pandemic. In India, more than 4000 people have been tested positive with 120 plus losing their lives. Gopichand, a former All England champion donated Rs 26 lakh with 15 lakh to PM-CARES fund while Rs 5 lakh each to both Andhra and Telangana state governments.

Advani and Pillay, two of India's finest in their respective sports contributed Rs 5 lakh each to the PM Cares Fund.

"A small gesture for a mammoth cause. Contributed Rs 5 Lakhs to the PM CARES Fund. Let''s spread awareness, love, compassion and the spirit of unity for the greater good of humanity. Jai Hind!," Advani tweeted.

I-League football club Minerva Punjab donated Rs 5 lakh with Rs 2 lakh to the PM Cares and Rs 1 lakh each to the Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh state government.

The 23-time world champion in billiards and snooker thus joined a list of top sportspersons comprising master blaster Sachin Tendulkar, India skipper Virat Kohli, Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, spin wizard Anil Kumble, table tennis player G Sathiyan, who have donated for the noble cause.

Topics mentioned in this article Pullela Gopichand Badminton
Highlights
  • Pullela Gopichand donated Rs 26 lakhs in the fight against coronavirus
  • Sports personalities from around the country have donated for the cause
  • In India, more than 4000 people have been tested positive for coronavirus
