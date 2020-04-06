Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Badminton

Coronavirus: Badminton World Federation Suspends All Tournaments Till July

Updated: 06 April 2020 17:57 IST

The BWF froze the world rankings and world junior rankings until further notice, with the lists backdated to March 17, 2020.

Coronavirus: Badminton World Federation Suspends All Tournaments Till July
The BWF is also reviewing impacts of the rescheduling of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics © AFP

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Monday suspended a host of its flagship international, junior and para tournaments scheduled from May to July in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. It comprises many Grade 2 and 3 events including HSBC BWF World Tour, BWF Tour and other BWF-sanctioned tournaments. According to a BWF release, the decision was taken in "close consultation and consensus" with the Host Member Associations (HMA) and Continental Confederations (CC). The most prominent tournament affected during the period is the Indonesia Open 2020 (Super 1000).

"The escalation of the COVID-19 pandemic globally has led all parties to confirm the suspension of these tournaments. The health, safety and wellbeing of all athletes, their entourage, officials and the greater badminton community remains the top priority," the release stated.

Last week, the BWF froze the world rankings and world junior rankings until further notice, with the lists backdated to March 17, 2020. "BWF will provide more clarity on the unfreezing of rankings once it is deemed safe to resume tournaments. "The BWF is also reviewing the impacts of the rescheduling of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games upon the Olympic and Paralympic qualification system.

This review process is expected to take several weeks upon which BWF will make a further announcement," it further stated.

Cancelled Tournament Grade 2 International Tournaments: Australian Open 2020 (2 - 7 June) Thailand Open 2020 (9 - 14 June) Indonesia Open 2020 (16 - 21 June) Russian Open 2020 (7 - 12 July) Grade 3, Junior and Para Badminton Denmark Challenge 2020 (7 - 10 May) Slovenia International 2020 (13 - 16 May) Latvia International 2020 (28 - 31 May) Vietnam International Challenge 2020 (2 - 7 June) Lithuanian International 2020 (4 - 7 June) Canada Para Badminton International 2020 (9 - 14 June) Russian International Junior White Nights 2020 (25 - 28 June) White Nights 2020 (1 - 5 July) All England Junior Badminton Championships 2020 (16 - 19 July).

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Badminton
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Badminton World Federation on Monday suspended several tournaments
  • Most prominent tournament affected is the Indonesia Open 2020
  • The health, safety and wellbeing of all is the top priority at the moment
Related Articles
Coronavirus: HS Prannoy Feels Lockdown Might Affect Players Financially And Mentally 
Coronavirus: HS Prannoy Feels Lockdown Might Affect Players Financially And Mentally 
BWF Freezes Rankings, Future Events Qualification, Seedings To Be Decided On March 17 Positions
BWF Freezes Rankings, Future Events Qualification, Seedings To Be Decided On March 17 Positions
BWF Chief Slams Athletes For Criticism During Coronavirus Pandemic
BWF Chief Slams Athletes For Criticism During Coronavirus Pandemic
Coronavirus: PV Sindhu Donates Rs 5 Lakh Each To Andhra Pradesh And Telangana
Coronavirus: PV Sindhu Donates Rs 5 Lakh Each To Andhra Pradesh And Telangana
Coronavirus: BWF To Review Olympic Qualification, Freezing Of World Rankings Also Possible
Coronavirus: BWF To Review Olympic Qualification, Freezing Of World Rankings Also Possible
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.