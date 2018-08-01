 
BWF World Championships 2018, PV Sindhu vs Fitriani: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 01 August 2018 15:30 IST

With two bronze medals in 2013 and 2014 and a silver last year, Sindhu has an impressive record at the World Championship.

PV Sindhu will hope her love affair continues in Nanjing. © AFP

Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu will look to break the jinx of losing major finals and better the colour of her medal when she spearheads the Indian challenge at the prestigious World Championship, starting in Nanjing on Monday. With two bronze medals in 2013 and 2014 and a silver last year, Sindhu has an impressive record at the World Championship. Her epic final against Japan's Nozomi Okuhara at Glasgow last year went down as one of the greatest matches of all time, clocking 110 minutes. The Indian will hope her love affair continues in Nanjing.

When is the BWF World Championships 2018, PV Sindhu vs Fitriani match?

The BWF World Championships 2018, PV Sindhu vs Fitriani match will take place on August 1, 2018.

Where is the BWF World Championships 2018, PV Sindhu vs Fitriani match?

The BWF World Championships 2018, PV Sindhu vs Fitriani match will be played at Nanjing, China.

What time does the BWF World Championships 2018, PV Sindhu vs Fitriani match begin?

The BWF World Championships 2018, PV Sindhu vs Fitriani match is estimated to begin around 12:30 pm (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the BWF World Championships 2018, PV Sindhu vs Fitriani match?

The BWF World Championships 2018, PV Sindhu vs Fitriani match will be shown on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the BWF World Championships 2018, PV Sindhu vs Fitriani match?

The BWF World Championships 2018, PV Sindhu vs Fitriani match live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All broadcast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters)

