Saina Nehwal vs Carolina Marin, BWF World Championships 2018 Live: Saina Faces Stern Test

Updated: 03 August 2018 08:52 IST

BWF Badminton World Championships 2018 Saina Nehwal vs Carolina Marin: The quarter-final clash is a rematch of the 2015 final, which Marin won in straight games.

BWF World Championships Live: Saina Nehwal takes on Carolina Marin for a place in the semis. © AFP

Saina Nehwal advanced to the quarter-finals of the BWF Badminton Championships for the eighth successive time -- the first woman to do so in the history of the sport but the Indian star will have her hands full as she comes up against Olympic champion Carolina Marin of Spain in the last eight on Friday. Saina and Marin have had their fair share of struggles since the 2016 Olympics, however, both shuttlers seem to be getting back to their best and a place in the semi-finals will go a long way in proving that. Saina leads the head-to-head between the two players 5-4 but Marin has looked in ominous form this tournament. Saina defeated Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand 21-16, 21-19 in 47 minutes to reach the quarter-finals. Meanwhile, Marin defeated 15th seed Sayaka Sato of Japan 21-7, 21-13 in the third round.

Live Badminton Match between Saina Nehwal vs Carolina Marin, BWF Badminton World Championship 2018

Saina took her time to settle down and Intanon gave her a tough time in the early stages of the opening game. Intanon was leading 8-5 at one point, but Saina took six consecutive points to take the lead.

The Indian continued to dominate after the break to take the first game by a comfortable margin.

The second game was a tighter affair with both players fighting neck and neck till the very end. But with the scores tied at 19-19, Saina took two back to back points to clinch the issue.

