Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna went through to the mixed doubles semifinals at the Australian Open. They received a walkover in their quarterfinals. The Indian duo was to play against Latvian and Spanish pair of Jelena Ostapenko and David Vega Hernandez but entered the last 4 automatically after getting a walkover. Earlier, they had defeated the Uruguayan and Japanese pair of Ariel Behar and Makato Ninomiya 6-4, 7-6 (11-9) on Court 7 to make it into the last 8.

Ahead of the start of the tournament, Sania had already announced that this would be her final Grand Slam. Having qualified for the semi-finals, the ace Indian tennis star would be dreaming to go all the way and add another Grand Slam title to her name.

Sania couldn't achieve the same result in her women's doubles event, having been knocked out in the second round. Mirza and her Kazakh partner Anna Danilina, seeded eighth, lost to Belgium's Alison Van Uytvanck and Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina in three sets, in a clash lasting little over two hours.

A set down and trailing 0-3 in the second, Mirza and Danilina fought back as they won three games in a row.

They got a crucial break in the seventh game when Kalinina and Van Van Uytvanck hit a forehand wide, sending the match into the decider.

However, in the third set the Indo-Kazakh were not able to carry forward the winning momentum as they were broken thrice.

With PTI inputs

