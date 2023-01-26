Playing the last Grand Slam tournament of her career, Sania Mirza earned the chance to win her seventh major title by reaching the Australian Open mixed doubles final with compatriot Rohan Bopanna in Melbourne. The unseeded Indian pair knocked out third seeds Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski 7-6(5) 6-7(5) 10-6 in the semifinal match on Wednesday that lasted one hour and 52 minutes. Sania has won three women's doubles and as many mixed doubles titles in her career while Bopanna has won one mixed doubles title. The pair had received a walkover in their quarter-final match.

When will the Sania Mirza-Rohan Bopanna vs Luisa Stefani-Rafael Matos, Australian Open 2023 Mixed Doubles Final match be played?

The Sania Mirza-Rohan Bopanna vs Luisa Stefani-Rafael Matos, Australian Open 2023 Mixed Doubles Final match will be played on Friday, January 27.

Where will the Sania Mirza-Rohan Bopanna vs Luisa Stefani-Rafael Matos, Australian Open 2023 Mixed Doubles Final match be played?

The Sania Mirza-Rohan Bopanna vs Luisa Stefani-Rafael Matos, Australian Open 2023 Mixed Doubles Final match will be played at the Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne.

What time will the Sania Mirza-Rohan Bopanna vs Luisa Stefani-Rafael Matos, Australian Open 2023 Mixed Doubles Final match start?

The Sania Mirza-Rohan Bopanna vs Luisa Stefani-Rafael Matos, Australian Open 2023 Mixed Doubles Final match will start at 6:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Sania Mirza-Rohan Bopanna vs Luisa Stefani-Rafael Matos, Australian Open 2023 Mixed Doubles Final match?

The Sania Mirza-Rohan Bopanna vs Luisa Stefani-Rafael Matos, Australian Open 2023 Mixed Doubles Final match will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Sania Mirza-Rohan Bopanna vs Luisa Stefani-Rafael Matos, Australian Open 2023 Mixed Doubles Final match?

The Sania Mirza-Rohan Bopanna vs Luisa Stefani-Rafael Matos, Australian Open 2023 Mixed Doubles Final match will be streamed live on SonyLIV app and website.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

