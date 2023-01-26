Australian Open 2023, Women's 2nd Semi-Final Live Updates: Magda Linette and Aryna Sabalenka both have broken each other's serve once in the fist set at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park at Australian Open 2023 on Thursday. The score is 3 all. Sabalenka is the highest-ranked player left in the women's draw at fifth in the world and is favourite to win her first Grand Slam. But she must be wary of 45th-ranked Linette, who has already accounted for four seeds on her surprise journey into the last four. The winner of the match will face Elena Rybakina in the final of the Women's Singles at Melbourne.

Here are the Live Updates of Australian Open 2023 Women's Singles Semi-final Between Magda Linette and Aryna Sabalenka from the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park

Get alerts for live updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings. Toggle January 26 2023 16:41 (IST) Australian Open 2023 Women's Live: Sabalenka in lead! What a match this is turning out to be! Aryna Sabalenka has held her serve against Magda Linette and she is now in the lead of 3-2. What a match this is turning out to be! Aryna Sabalenka has held her serve against Magda Linette and she is now in the lead of 3-2. Share Link

January 26 2023 16:36 (IST) Australian Open 2023 Women's Live: Sabalenka breaks Linette! Aryna Sabalenka has broken the serve of Magda Linette. She has levelled the score at 2-2 in the first set. Aryna Sabalenka has broken the serve of Magda Linette. She has levelled the score at 2-2 in the first set. Share Link

January 26 2023 16:28 (IST) Australian Open 2023 Women's Live: Linette doubles lead! Magda Linette has held on her serve to make it 2-0 for her in the first set. This is a terrific start for the Polish star. Magda Linette has held on her serve to make it 2-0 for her in the first set. This is a terrific start for the Polish star. Share Link

January 26 2023 16:24 (IST) Australian Open 2023 Women's Live: Linette breaks Sabalenka! Magda Linette has won the first game, breaking Aryna Sabalenka's serve. She leads 1-0 in the first set with her serve coming next. Here we go! Magda Linette has won the first game, breaking Aryna Sabalenka's serve. She leads 1-0 in the first set with her serve coming next. Here we go! Share Link

January 26 2023 16:17 (IST) Australian Open 2023 Women's Live: Welcome guys! Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of the second women's singles semi-final which is being played between Aryna Sabalenka and Magda Linette. Stay connected for the live updates related to the game! Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of the second women's singles semi-final which is being played between Aryna Sabalenka and Magda Linette. Stay connected for the live updates related to the game! Share Link

