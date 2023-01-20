Sebastian Korda stunned two-time runner-up Daniil Medvedev at the Australian Open on Friday, adding the Russian to a growing list of top seeds crashing out early. The 31st-ranked American, son of 1998 Australian Open champion Petr Korda, blasted past the seventh seed 7-6 (9/7), 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) on Rod Laver Arena to race into the last 16.

More to follow...