Former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev Crashes Out Of Australian Open After Losing To Sebastian Korda In 3rd Round
Former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev out of Australian Open, loses 6-7, 3-6, 6-7 to Sebastian Korda in 3rd round
Australian Open: Daniil Medvedev lost in three sets in the third round.© AFP
Sebastian Korda stunned two-time runner-up Daniil Medvedev at the Australian Open on Friday, adding the Russian to a growing list of top seeds crashing out early. The 31st-ranked American, son of 1998 Australian Open champion Petr Korda, blasted past the seventh seed 7-6 (9/7), 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) on Rod Laver Arena to race into the last 16.
