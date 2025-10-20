While Virat Kohli, the batter's, return to international cricket after over seven months did not go down like millions of fans would have wanted, the sight of the superstar on the cricket field in an India jersey was a welcome spectacle on Sunday. The veteran of many battles was back for the first ODI against Australia and fans present at the Optus Stadium in Perth lapped up every moment of the star batter on the cricket field. While his stay at the crease lasted just eight balls, during India's fielding, it could be seen that Kohli was going up to the bowlers and captain Shubman Gill to guide them.

Indian veteran batter Virat Kohli's return to ODI cricket ended in a very disappointing manner, getting out for a duck against Australia in the first ODI at Perth on Sunday. At the time of his dismissal, India were struggling at 24/2 after seven overs. Australia's spin-bowling all-rounder Cooper Connolly dived to his left to complete Kohli's catch at point.

The highly anticipated series opener against Australia at the Optus Stadium in Perth marked the return of Kohli in ODIs for the first time since lifting the Champions Trophy on March 9 in Dubai.

After the Champions Trophy final, he competed in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in June, and since then has been out of action for months. Starc became the second bowler to dismiss Virat Kohli for a duck on two instances after James Anderson across all internationals.

Before Kohli, Rohit Sharma's eagerly awaited return to international cricket was short-lived, as he was dismissed for eight runs by Josh Hazlewood.

Rohit, making his 500th international appearance for India, was removed by Hazlewood after edging the ball towards second slip, which was grabbed by the debutant Matthew Renshaw.

