Rohit Sharma put an end to all the rumours about a possible rift with batter Shubman Gill in style during the first ODI against Australia on Sunday in Perth. Ahead of the series, Gill replaced Rohit as India's new ODI captain, and this led to several reports and assumptions from the fans regarding a rift between the two. The first ODI match between India and Australia in Perth was marred by rain, and both Rohit and Gill gave a beautiful example of their bonding during the rain break.

During the break, Rohit and Gill were seen interacting in the dressing room and probably discussing India's sudden fall of wickets. It is worth noting that India lost three wickets with only 25 runs on the board.

As the break got extended due to the incessant rainfall, both Gill and Rohit munched popcorn while having a chat. The duo also cracked some jokes and shared a laugh while looking at the weather outside the dressing room.

Shubman Gill shares a long chat with Rohit Sharma while enjoying some popcorn together. pic.twitter.com/yRTeNjRwSg — Dhiraj (@dhiraj01_) October 19, 2025

A few moments later, India head coach Gautam Gambhir also interacted with both Rohit and Gill, and the trio was seen sharing jokes.

This match marked the return of the star duo of Rohit and Virat Kohli in international cricket after a hiatus of seven months. Both batters last wore the Indian jersey in March this year.

However, the first ODI turned out to be a nightmare for both the batters as they failed to score big on their return. Rohit was dismissed for 8 by pacer Josh Hazlewood, while Kohli was out for a duck by his long-time rival, Mitchell Starc.

Despite this low score, Rohit achieved a big feat as the first ODI became his 500th appearance in international cricket. He became the fifth Indian to achieve this feat, following Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and Rahul Dravid.