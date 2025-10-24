Two matches in the India vs Australia ODI series are done and dusted, but Virat Kohli is yet to open his account. In the first ODI in Perth, Kohli lasted eight balls, while in the second ODI in Adelaide on Thursday, he stayed at the crease for just four balls. On both occasions, he was dismissed for zero. Kohli made a highly anticipated return to competitive cricket in the ongoing three-match ODI series against Australia, alongside Rohit Sharma, who retired from Test cricket earlier this year. This was the first time in Kohli's ODI career that he was dismissed for ducks in two consecutive matches.

After Kohli's latest duck, Iceland Cricket poked fun: "Looks like Virat Kohli has been watching the Saim Ayub coaching videos."

Looks like Virat Kohli has been watching the Saim Ayub coaching videos. — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) October 23, 2025

The reference to Pakistan's Saim Ayub was due to his four ducks at the Asia Cup 2025.

On Thursday, India's veteran batter Virat Kohli was dismissed by Australia's Xavier Bartlett for a four-ball duck in the second ODI at the Adelaide Oval. India lost two wickets in quick succession after Bartlett wreaked havoc in Adelaide. In the same over, he first dismissed skipper Shubman Gill for 9, followed by star batter Virat Kohli for a duck.

However, before this match, Kohli's numbers at Adelaide in ODIs were impressive, with 244 runs in four innings at an average of 61.00, including two centuries and a best score of 107. Both centuries were historic-one notably against Pakistan in the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup, making him the first Indian to score a World Cup ton against the arch-rivals.

Currently, Kohli (51 tons in ODIs) and Sachin Tendulkar (51 in Tests) are joint record holders for the most centuries by a batter in a single format. One more century would mark Kohli's 52nd in ODIs, giving him the outright record for most centuries in a single format.

Earlier in the match, Australian skipper Mitchell Marsh won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the second ODI. Australia had kicked off the three-match ODI series with a comfortable seven-wicket win at Perth Stadium, taking a 1-0 lead in the series.