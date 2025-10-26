Harshit Rana overcame criticism and questions over his place in India's playing XI by delivering a career-best performance in the third ODI against Australia at Sydney. The 23-year-old fast bowler scalped four wickets, starring as India skittled Australia out for just 236. Harshit's performance came after his spot in the Indian team had been questioned by several, including former cricketers K Srikkanth and Ravichandran Ashwin, and even Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. However, following his impressive performance in the third ODI, Harshit's mentality was hailed by former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan.

"Skill is one thing, but he was being mentally hurt repeatedly for a while because he faced a lot of criticism," said Pathan on Harshit, speaking on his own YouTube channel.

"Questions were being asked as to why he was playing. After he took the fourth wicket, the smile showed that a lot had happened in the past, but he had left it behind," Pathan added.

Harshit picked up the wickets of Alex Carey, Mitchell Owen, Cooper Connolly and Josh Hazlewood, finishing with career-best ODI figures of 4/39.

His four-wicket haul also saw him end as the leading wicket-taker of the three-match series.

Pathan explained the tweaks that Harshit had implemented that led to his success in the third ODI.

"Harshit Rana played a different role today. He did first-change bowling earlier, but he got an opportunity to start with the new ball today. He looked in a different rhythm. His pace was up. We were regularly seeing speeds close to 140 kph.

"The way he used the over-the-wicket and around-the-wicket angle, he looked the best in that. We got to see variations along with consistent line and length. A different zip was seen. He was more confident as well," Pathan elaborated.

Harshit is also part of India's squad for the five-match T20I series against Australia, starting October 29.