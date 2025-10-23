Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan expressed his disappointment after India opted to leave out left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav in the must-win ODI against Australia in Adelaide. India's bowling attack struggled to make breakthroughs as Australia chased down the target of 265, sealing the series. Taking to his X handle, Pathan said, "Kuldeep Yadav was a must for this game. Things could have been different had he been there, but the onus is on batters to score more runs. Losing two wickets in the powerplay regularly won't help the cause. Cooper Connolly is surely the one for the future for Australia."

Pathan's comments came after India once again failed to post a strong total, losing early wickets that put them on the back foot. His remarks also highlighted the importance of variety in India's bowling attack, with Kuldeep's absence proving costly.

Meanwhile, Pathan lauded Australia's young all-rounder Cooper Connolly, who showcased remarkable composure under pressure. The 22-year-old scored an unbeaten 61 off 53 balls, striking five boundaries and a six to guide his side home in style.

As India looks to bounce back in Sydney, questions over team selection and the decision to bench Kuldeep Yadav are likely to persist-especially after yet another crucial defeat in a high-stakes encounter.

Coming to the match, Australia, leading 1-0, put India in to bat first. Rohit and Shubman Gill started off cautiously, but Xavier Bartlett (3/39) reduced India to 17/2 with the quick wickets of Gill (9) and Virat (0).

Rohit stitched an innings-saving 118-run stand with vice-captain Shreyas Iyer (61 off 77 balls, with seven fours). Axar Patel also played a vital knock of 44 off 41 balls, with five fours, continuing his fine run at number five. However, Adam Zampa (4/60) triggered a collapse, reducing India to 226/8.

A final flourish from Harshit Rana (24* off 18 balls, with three fours) and Arshdeep Singh (13) added 37 runs for the ninth wicket, and India ended their innings at 264/9.

During the run chase, Australia was reduced to 54/2, but contributions from Matt Short (74 off 78 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes), Cooper Connolly (61* off 53 balls, with five fours and a six), and Mitchell Owen (36 off 23 balls, with two fours and three sixes) kept Australia in a strong position-even though Washington Sundar (2/37), Arshdeep Singh (2/41), and Harshit Rana (2/59) produced some breakthroughs.

Zampa earned the 'Player of the Match' award for his four-wicket haul. The Aussies now hold an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.