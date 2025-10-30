India's Predicted XI vs Australia, Women's World Cup 2025 Semifinal: India look to book their spot in the Women's World Cup 2025 final as the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side takes on Australia in a high-profile semifinal clash in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. While India bounced back from three consecutive defeats in the group stage to book their spot in the semifinals, Australia are currently unbeaten in this year's competition. During their group stage match, India posted a mammoth total of 330 but a stunning knock from Alyssa Healy clinched the match for Australia. India will also be without Pratika Rawal after she was ruled out of the tournament due to injury with Shafali Verma joining the side as her replacement.

Shafali is expected to replace Pratika in the playing XI and she will most likely open the batting with Smriti Mandhana. Mandhana has been enjoying a brilliant run of form in the Women's World Cup 2025 and a lot will be expected from the star batter during the semifinal clash against Australia.

India went with just five bowling options in the group stage match against Australia and it is highly unlikely that they will opt for the same strategy. As a result, Harleen Deol can end up losing her spot.

In that case, Jemimah Rodrigues can be promoted to No. 3 with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur coming to bat at No. 4. Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh will form the middle-order for the team.

Amanjot Kaur can be added to the team as another bowling option while Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Sree Charani and Renuka Thakur all expected to retain their positions in the playing XI.

India's Predicted XI vs Australia, Women's World Cup 2025 Semifinal: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol/Amanjot Kaur, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur