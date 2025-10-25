After days of online debate and intense criticism, Harshit Rana finally silenced his naysayers in style at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday. Drafted ahead of Arshdeep Singh, the 23-year-old fast bowler delivered his career-best spell - 4 for 39 -as India fought to avoid a whitewash against Australia. Generating sharp bounce and pace, Rana showcased both grit and skill under pressure, vindicating Gautam Gambhir's faith in him. Varun Aaron the former Indian fast bowler said that he needs to get a good slower ball into the mix to get better than what he is.

The debate around Harshit Rana's selection had grown louder with each passing day. Many questioned his inclusion ahead of Arshdeep Singh, and critics labelled his rise as a product of Gautam Gambhir's backing. But at the Sydney Cricket Ground, the 23-year-old fast bowler let the ball do the talking.

Rana hit the deck hard, extracting pace and bounce on a surface that offered little margin for error. His first breakthrough came when Alex Carey's mistimed shot was brilliantly taken by Shreyas Iyer at mid-wicket. Then came the brute of a delivery - 141.8 kmph - that jagged back sharply to remove Mitchell Owen for just one. Cooper Connolly's attempted slice found Virat Kohli at extra cover, before Rana capped off his spell by shattering Josh Hazlewood's off stump.

Former India pacer Varun Aaron was among the first to applaud the young quick's display. "He bowled a really good slower ball, around 110 kmph, and then followed it up with one at 140 kmph," Aaron said on the post-match show with the broadcaster. "That mix of pace and control is what sets him apart. Once he perfects the slower ball, Rana can build his entire game around it. He's one of the brightest talents in India's fast-bowling department."

Aaron also highlighted Rana's evolution within the match. "There was a big difference between his first and second spells. He started understanding what the right length was when the ball was moving. His change of pace came in beautifully - that's what made the difference. This was a masterstroke from the selectors, and what he's done today sets India up for some exciting times ahead, especially with the South Africa tour coming."

The performance was also a fitting reply to his naysayers. Mohammad Kaif had earlier remarked that Rana "does not have a strong delivery - not a solid outswinger or inswinger." Kris Srikkanth went a step further, calling him "Gautam Gambhir's favourite" and "a permanent fixture after Shubman Gill."

Gambhir, however, was quick to defend his ward. "If you're criticising 23-year-olds just to run your YouTube channels, it's unfair," he said earlier this week. "His father isn't an ex-chairman, ex-cricketer, or an NRI. He's earned his place on merit. Target players on performance - that's what selectors are for. If you say horrible things about a young player on social media, what does that do to his mindset?"

On Saturday, Harshit Rana responded the best way any athlete could - with the ball in hand. Four wickets, renewed confidence, and a glimpse into India's fast-bowling future.