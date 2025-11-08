Suryakumar Yadav has had a largely successful stint as India's T20I captain so far. Having led the team for over a year now, Suryakumar is yet to lose a series as T20I captain. In the third T20I against Australia on Thursday, he won plaudits for his bowling changes. Suryakumar utilised his wide array of options to bundle out the power-packed Australian batting unit for just 119. Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif pointed out Suryakumar's unpredictable nature as captain, stating that he does not have a "fixed plan".

"I see Suryakumar, as captain, does not want to move ahead with any fixed plan," Kaif said, speaking on his YouTube channel.

"For example, if a right-hander is on strike, he brings on Axar Patel. It does not matter to him if Washington Sundar isn't getting any overs; he chooses the bowler who can create pressure during a particular situation. On a turning track, Arshdeep Singh might bowl only two overs, spinners might bowl more," Kaif said.

"He said in an interview as well that he uses bowlers based on the situation and the pitch conditions to get the job done," Kaif added.

Kaif noted that Suryakumar maintains the flexibility regarding his choices when it comes to both bowling and batting. In fact, it has become quite a common theme to see Suryakumar sacrificing his usual No. 3 batting position. In the third T20I, it was Shivam Dube, who was surprisingly sent in at No. 3.

"The same approach goes towards the batting plan. Why Dube at No. 3? Because when Abhishek Sharma got out in the seventh over, the spinners were bowling. Adam Zampa had four overs left, Glenn Maxwell might've bowled too. So, they sent Dube because he hits big shots and can handle spinners well. He was given the freedom to play his shots," Kaif explained.

If India win the final T20I, it would be Suryakumar's fifth successive bilateral series victory as captain. Under his captaincy, India have already demolished Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, South Africa and England in separate bilateral series, as well as won the Asia Cup 2025 unbeaten.