As India gears up for the pink-ball Test against Australia at Adelaide, Indian batting stars Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli will have some records worth looking upto that can witness them climb up over legendary Sachin Tendulkar and Don Bradman. The Adelaide test will kickstart from December 6 onwards, with India heading into the game with a mental and physical edge over the Aussies who were left devastated by Bumrah's bowling and captaincy during a 295-run loss at Perth's Optus Stadium in the first Test.

However, the visitors would be looking to overcome the ghosts of the 2020 Adelaide pink-ball Test, which saw them being bundled out for their lowest Test score of 36 runs, starting that series on a nightmarish note. Pat Cummins (4/21) and Josh Hazlewood (5/8) had run riot over the Indian line-up in the second innings, getting an easy target of 90 runs to chase.

Jaiswal, the young 22-year-old is on a record-breaking spree. After dominating in the home conditions for most of the year, the youngster conquered the Aussie conditions with a scintillating 161 at Perth during the first Test.

This year so far, Jaiswal has scored 1,280 runs at an average of 58.18 and a strike rate of 72.52, with three centuries and seven fifties. His best score is 214*. The youngster is 282 runs away from overtaking Sachin's record of most Test runs by an Indian during a calendar year.

In 2010, Sachin slammed 1,562 runs in 14 Tests and 23 innings at an average of 78.10, with seven centuries and five fifties. His best score was 214.

The highest amount of Test runs in a calendar year belongs to Pakistan batting legend Mohammed Yousuf, who scored 1,788 runs in 2006 in 11 matches and 19 innings at an average of 99.33. He scored a massive nine centuries and three fifties, with the best score of 202.

On the other hand, Virat is chasing Bradmans' greatness. He is just one century away from scoring the most centuries by a player against their opponents in their home conditions. Virat has 10 international centuries against Australia at their home, as compared to 11 scored by Bradman in international cricket in England throughout his career.

Another stunning display by the duo could very well see India take a 2-0 series lead in the series. Another century from Virat will no doubt make a lot of his fans happy, as he has battled poor form for the majority of the year. Jaiswal on the other hand would be aiming to seal his reputation as the next big thing in world cricket with yet another stunner of a performance against Aussies.

Australia squad (for second Test): Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar. Reserves: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dayal.

