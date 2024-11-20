Rohit Sharma's participation in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under remains uncertain, even after the birth of his second child, a baby boy. While the Indian skipper's presence would be vital for the series opener in Australia, former cricketer Surinder Khanna conveyed heartfelt wishes to Rohit but also emphasised the importance of joining the squad for the high-stakes encounter. Rohit had earlier communicated to the BCCI, regarding his unavailability for the first Test due to the birth of the second child. With, Rohit certainly unavailable, vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah is poised to don the captaincy responsibility for India.

"First of all, I want to congratulate Rohit and his family on the birth of their baby boy and wish them all the luck. But now the family is complete - a son and a daughter - so Rohit should go and play the Test match. I recall when I got married, I had to return for a match on the same evening as my reception. By the time I reached my room, it was 4 am, and my wife woke me up to go to the airport for a game. That kind of commitment is what defines players," Khanna told IANS.

As India prepare to face Australia, their recent struggles in the New Zealand series add to the complexities. The team suffered a 3-0 clean sweep at the hands of the Kiwis, capped by a 25-run loss on the third day of the final Test at the Wankhede Stadium. It marked India's first clean-sweep defeat in a home Test series since 2000 and their first in a series of three Tests or more. This disappointing result has cast a shadow over their preparations for the crucial Australia series.

The first Test begins on November 22 in Perth. Adelaide hosts the second Test starting December 6, followed by Brisbane on December 14. The Boxing Day Test takes place in Melbourne on December 26 with the fifth final Test beginning on January 3, 2025, in Sydney.

It will be the first time that India and Australia will be playing a five-match Test series. The upcoming series is crucial for India's World Test Championship (WTC) Final hopes after a recent debacle against New Zealand as India's points percentage currently stands at 58.33%, behind table-topper Australia in the standings.

To strengthen their chances to qualify for the third successive WTC final, India must win at least four of the five Tests.

