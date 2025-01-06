Team India's dismal show in Australia has opened the Pandora's box, with questions being raised over the place of multiple players in the team. Even skipper Rohit Sharma and batting icon Virat Kohli haven't been immune to the criticism, with several pundits raising questions over their future in the Test team. Not just the players but the coaches, including head coach Gautam Gambhir and bowling coach Morne Morkel have come in the line of fire. Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has asked some critical questions to Gambhir's staff.

It isn't the first time that Gavaskar has questioned the roles being played by India's support staff. Even in the past, he had asked if assistant coach Abhishek Nayar also serves the role of a batting coach. However, there isn't much clarity on the roles that Gambhir's staff has been given.

"I don't know about merit in having different coaches. That is something, you know, that we need to look at in a different scenario, not right now. But surely questions have to be asked of him (Gambhir) and his coaching staff. What were they doing that we had this situation where we are losing, losing, losing?" Gavaskar said In a chat with India Today.

"Because we have lost when we should not have in India against New Zealand. The batting over there was pretty ordinary. The batting over here has been pretty ordinary. So I do believe that I think questions need to be asked about that," he added.

Not just batting, Gavaskar also remains unhappy with India's bowling performances in Australia. He wonders why certain batters weren't targeted with short-pitched deliveries.

"Our bowling could have been better as well. We just had two bowlers. But a lot of times, the things that everybody, not just us, but including the Australians, who were talking about the kind of deliveries to be bowled to a Travis Head, to a Pat Cummins, nothing of that sort was tried. So therefore, you are going to ask the bowling coach, what was happening?" asked Gavaskar.

"And if the bowling coach said that he had also told the bowlers to do this, and the bowlers didn't do that, then you need to question the bowlers. Why the short stuff was not tried against Head? Why the short stuff was not tried against Pat Cummins? You know, there are so many questions that can be asked," he added.

Gambhir's Ranji Trophy Push Mere Lip Service?

In the press conference after the conclusion of the Sydney Test, India head coach Gambhir urged available players to play Ranji Trophy in order to strengthen their red-ball game. However, Gavaskar has doubts whether coach's words would be honoured by the players.

"Well, we will find out whether it's lip service. There is some domestic cricket happening in the next 15 days. We will find out whether what the coach wants actually happens and what the players do. There are some players who have taken their places for granted, thinking they cannot be dropped, no matter what. Let us see if they obey the coach's call and play. Let's wait and see," said Gavaskar.