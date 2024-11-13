Indian cricket team star batters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma faced a lot of criticism from fans as well as experts following their poor show in the Test series against New Zealand. The two cricketers failed to perform with the bat as India slumped to a humiliating 0-3 loss in the three-match series at home. While a number of ex-India cricketers have criticised the duo for their massive dip in form, former BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma jumped to their support. Sharma pointed out that both Virat as well as Rohit have contributed a lot to Indian cricket before he predicted a good show from them against Australia.

"Let's honor and respect what Rohit and Virat have done for the country. Players like Rohit and Virat are never out of form. They are never in a lean or bad patch. These words shouldn't be used for them. We are thankful to them. They are still doing it. We always talk about them and focus on them and want them to shine every time because they are superstars. Just wait and watch what Rohit and Virat do in Australia. They will dazzle with their bats," he told Times of India.

Earlier, India head coach Gautam Gambhir hit back at former Australia captain Ricky Ponting for questioning Virat Kohli's place in Test team after a series of low scores. The India head coach backed his senior players including captain Rohit Sharma and said Ponting should talk about the Australian team.

Both Rohit and Kohli were not at their best in the recently concluded three-match home series against New Zealand. In six innings, Rohit managed only 91 runs including a half-century while Kohli scored 93 runs of which 70 came in the second innings of first Test in Bengaluru.

"What does Ricky Ponting have to do with Indian cricket? He should be talking about Australia. Look, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are still passionate about the game and want to achieve more," Gambhir told reporters in his pre-departure press conference.

"They are hungry for success and have done exceptionally well for the country over the years. Even the other players are doing a fine job, and I am sure we will improve as a group. I have no concerns regarding Virat and Rohit," he added.

