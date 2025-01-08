Australia celebrated a hard-fought 3-1 series victory over India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25, and seemingly, went all in on the celebrations. After winning the series for the first time in a decade, Australian players celebrated the achievement with a fair few drinks. As narrated by a "rough" Beau Webster - the debutant who hit the winning runs in the final Test - the morning after the party, it was him and India's tormentor-in-chief Travis Head who went particularly hard while celebrating.

"It's sunk in a little bit overnight. The celebrations were good," Webster said. "We had a few beers in the SCG members bar. It was a great, great week and capped off with a brilliant night," Webster told Australian media outlet Sydney Morning Herald the day after the victory.

"Trav's (Travis Head) always good [for a night out]. Me and him were going relatively hard on the beers. I'm a little bit rough this morning, as I think a few of the boys are. It was a really good night sitting in your whites talking with the lads all things life. It was really special."

Webster made a sensational Test debut. Brought in place of the out-of-form Mitchell Marsh, Webster passed Marsh's run tally for the series in one match. He top-scored in the first innings, and then remained unbeaten on 39 off 34 balls in the second.

Webster also hit the winning boundary, and explained his emotions regarding the moment.

"I certainly wasn't going to give Heady (Travis Head) the chance [to hit the winning runs]," Webster said. "When there was four to win and one ball left, I said, 'I'm either getting out here or it's going to the boundary'. How many chances do you get to hit the winning runs for your country, let alone in the fifth and deciding Test?" said Webster.

Australia will now play the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final against South Africa at Lord's in June.