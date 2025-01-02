The Indian cricket team is set to face Australia in the fifth and final Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. The summit clash will start on January 3 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Days ahead of the crucial encounter, the SCG social media handle has shared a video which shows how the pitch preparation is going on at the venue. In the clip, SCG curator Adam Lewis said: "So we're two days out now, getting to the final stages of the prep. We've taken the covers off this morning, given it a cut about 7mm and giving it a nice roll today, nice pressing, really happy where it's at.

"Giving it a little flick of water, it's very hot in Sydney today, so we'll just keep the moisture there just at the top. And then tomorrow, we'll do a little bit more heavier rolling, take a little bit of the colour out, then we should be ready to go for the third."

A New Year's Day update with SCG Curator, Adam Lewis #PinkTest pic.twitter.com/QfyZQ6Risd — Sydney Cricket Ground (@scg) January 1, 2025

Ahead of the fifth and final Test between Australia and India, wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey expressed his thoughts on team's magnificent victory on the final day of the Melbourne Test.

Australia clinched a 184-run victory over India in the Melbourne Test and took a 2-1 lead in the series, also ending India's chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) Final at Lord's early next year. Currently, Australia lead 2-1 against India in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

"A fantastic game of cricket to be a part of. A lot of messages come through to all the boys. Just how special it was for, not just the players, I think, for the spectators, the 370-odd thousand that were there, people watching at home. It's a test match that will be remembered for a long time. We do have to move on quite quickly. We played well. We're up in Sydney now in a couple of days' time. We hopefully push for a border Gavaskar trophy," Alex Carey said in the pre-match press conference.

In order to help Australia defend the target of 330 runs on Day 5 and win the Boxing Day Test, Starc bowled at full pace despite struggling with his fitness.

Australia gave a target of 340 runs to India at the start of Day 05 of the Melbourne Test. The visitors had the whole day in hand but couldn't make the best out of it. The fiery spells from the Aussie bowling attack bundled out India at 155 in the 80th over.

Pat Cummins was named the 'Player of the Match' following a stupendous performance with both bat and ball.

