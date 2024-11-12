The Indian cricket team has started practice at the WACA ground in Perth ahead of the first match of the five-Test series against Australia starting November 22. India were scheduled to take part in a practice match against India A ahead of the first Test but they instead opted for a 'secret' practice session and match simulation. According to media reports, the grill bordering the practice area was completely covered from public view and restrictions were implemented on the use of phone by the staff and other ground officials. However, video have emerged of the practice session on social media.

There was no Virat Kohli in the first batting session as Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant came to the nets, The duo played a number of big shots with Yashasvi hitting the ball onto the adjacent road.

Jaiswal just whacked it over the nets and onto the adjacent road. Luckily no cars or pedestrians around - the nearby school has just finished for the day pic.twitter.com/w8rt8HHVWI — Tristan Lavalette (@trislavalette) November 12, 2024

KL Rahul also hit the nets where he faced deliveries for a number of fast bowlers.

KL Rahul was one of the main batters to have a net in India's training session today at the WACA pic.twitter.com/3MXVU0p8FH — Tristan Lavalette (@trislavalette) November 12, 2024

India will be accorded a tough welcome to Australia as the Optus Stadium pitch for the opening Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy has been prepared to offer “good bounce and pace” true to the tradition of the fiery tracks in Perth.

India will enter the Perth Test, beginning from November 22, without playing any practice match as the visitors had cancelled an intra-squad side game that was scheduled to be played behind closed doors from November 15 to 17.

Now, India will focus on centre-wicket training at the nearby WACA stadium, where Australia will also polish their skills.

"This is Australia, this is Perth... I'm setting ourselves up for really good pace, really good bounce and really good carry," Western Australia Cricket head curator Isaac McDonald told 'ESPNcricinfo'.

McDonald is trying to prepare a pitch that has similar traits of the one that he readied for the first Test against Pakistan in December last year.

In that match, Pakistan were bundled out for 89 in the second innings as the Aussies celebrated a massive 360-run victory.

