India captain Rohit Sharma has opened up on the surprise inclusion of all-rounder Tanush Kotian for the remaining Tests against Australia. Following veteran Ravichandran Ashwin's retirement after the Brisbane Test last week, the Indian team added Kotian as a cover on Monday ahead of the Boxing Day Test, starting in Melbourne on December 26. Rohit highlighted that Kotian, who plays his domestic cricket for Mumbai, is aware of the conditions in Australia, and toured the country last month with India A.

Rohit also opened up on spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel not being called up. The Indian captain also hinted that his side might line up with two spinners at the MCG, depending on the conditions.

"Yeah, Tanush was here a month back (for the Australia A) series. And Kuldeep (Yadav), I do not think, has a visa (laughs). And we wanted somebody to get here as quickly as possible. Tanush was the one who was ready and he played here," Rohit said in a pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

"Not that Tanush is not good enough. He has shown in the last two years what he has done in domestic cricket. And we really wanted just a backup in case, you know, we need two spinners playing here or in Sydney, you need a backup option."

"Kuldeep, obviously, is not 100 percent fit. He recently went through a hernia surgery. And the other options, like Axar, he had a baby, so he is not going to travel. So Tanush was the right option for us at this point. And he has certainly shown in the domestic level what he is capable of."

The five-match series is tied at 1-1 after India won by 295 runs in Perth before being crushed by 10 wickets in the pink ball game in Adelaide. The rain-affected third Test in Brisbane was drawn.