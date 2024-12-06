After a century in the second innings of the first Test against Australia in Perth, Virat Kohli's form took another dramatic turn. The talismanic batter departed after scoring just 7 runs before being dismissed in the first session of the Day 1 of the pink-ball Test in Adelaide on Friday. Kohli was found chasing a 6th-7th stump delivery bowled by Mitchell Starc, when he edged the ball into the hands of Steve Smith at second slip. The manner of Kohli's dismissal left former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar fuming.

While facing the swinging outside off delivery remains a problem for Kohli, Manjrekar was more disappointed with the fact that the India star isn't finding another way to tackle this problem.

"One important reason why Virat's average has slipped to 48 now is the unfortunate weakness outside off. But more crucially, his adamance to not try another way to tackle it," Manjrekar wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Kohil, ideally, should've left the delivery but he found a reason to engage himself. From the shot Kohli played, he too looked double-minded on whether to leave the delivery or play it. In the end, Starc and Australia benefitted from his doubt.

Under overcast skies, Australia's left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc ran riot with the pink ball. He first dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal LBW on the very first delivery of the game. After his departure, India looked to build their innings with KL Rahul and Shubman Gill, who stitched a 69-run stand.

Australia gave Starc a recall into their bowling attack to break the promising partnership and he struck again with his double strike, removing Rahul and then Virat Kohli. Scott Boland then trapped Gill LBW, as India went from 69/1 to 81/4 before the end of the first session.