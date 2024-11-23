India pacer Mohammed Siraj had an heated exchange with Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne on Day 1 of the 1st Test in Perth on Friday. The incident happened after the 4th ball of the 13th over of Australia's innings in the post-Tea session. Tempers flared between the two as Siraj bowled a short of a length delivery which nipped back and hit Labuschagne on the top of his pad. Since Labuschagne was out of his crease and the ball was close to the stumps, Siraj reacted and ran towards the striker's end to pick the ball

However, Labuschagne moved the ball away with his bat, which left Siraj a bit frustrated. This led to a war of words between the two. Virat Kohli also seemed upset with Labuschagne and took of the bails, which led to crowd cheers from the crowd.

Things are heating up! Siraj and Labuschagne exchange a few words.#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/leKRuZi7Hi — (@TjPeter2599) November 22, 2024

Meanwhile, India roared back into the first Test against Australia at the Optus Stadium after being skittled for 150, taking seven wickets in the final session to put themselves in the box seat after a riveting opening day in Perth.

At the close the hosts were in disarray on 67-7 after Jasprit Bumrah demolished the Australian top order in a devastating spell to end the day with 4-17.

Alex Carey was unbeaten on 19 and Mitchell Starc not-out six.

After opting to bat the visitors were blown away for 150, no match for the hosts' lethal pace attack with Josh Hazlewood taking 4-29.

Impressive debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy (41) and flamboyant Rishabh Pant (37) showed some spirit but once again superstar Virat Kohli flopped, out for five.

The visitors have won their last two Border-Gavaskar trophy series in Australia.

Perth is the first of five Tests in the series. Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney will host the remaining Tests.

(With AFP Inputs)