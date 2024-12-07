Indian cricket team star batter Virat Kohli turned captain for a bit as he guided skipper Rohit Sharma and set the field during Day 1 of the second Test match against Australia in Adelaide on Friday. Kohli was at his animated best as he tried to break the first-wicket partnership between Marnus Labuschagne and Nathan McSweeney. During the 17th over of the Australia innings, Kohli had a lengthy chat with Rohit and went on to change the field. He also ran from his position at the slips to the bowler Mohammed Siraj to talk to him about strategy as well as the fielding changes.

Australia lost opener Usman Khawaja but took first day honours at the day-night second Test in Adelaide Friday after a Mitchell Starc onslaught saw India crumble to 180 all out.

At the close, the hosts were 86-1 with Nathan McSweeney not out 38 from 97 balls and Marnus Labuschagne on 20 after the visitors were dismissed on the cusp of tea after winning the toss and opting to bat.

A menacing Starc was India's chief destroyer.

He gave the hosts a dream start in removing Yashasvi Jaiswal with the first ball of the match and ended with 6-48 -- his best Test figures.

In reply, Australia weathered 10 overs of the pink ball at dusk before Jasprit Bumrah's persistence paid off, finding extra movement and with it a thick edge from Khawaja (13) that carried to Rohit Sharma at slip.

McSweeney took 17 balls to get off the mark and had a life on three when dropped by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

But he made the most of his fortune, showing maturity in his second Test, while Labuschagne survived a nervy start as he targets a big score after a lean spell.

(With AFP inputs)