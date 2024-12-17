Virat Kohli was left stunned while Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir were delighted as Indian cricket team fast bowler Akash Deep slammed a mammoth six off Pat Cummins during Day 4 of the third Test match between India and Australia on Tuesday. Akash Deep stitched together a brilliant partnership with Jasprit Bumrah to avoid the follow-on in the first innings. With the threat of follow-on behind them, the fast bowler let loose with a huge six over deep mid-wicket against Cummins. The Indian dressing room was already buzzing after avoiding follow-on and the six from Akash Deep sent them into a frenzy.

KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja were determination personified as their fighting fifties helped India avoid the follow-on on the fourth day of the weather-hit third Test against a menacing Australia that seems meandering towards a draw.

Rohit, Gambhir and Kohli's reaction on Akash deep six against Pat Cummins#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/MefC5pxrfp — Kuljot (@Kuljot__) December 17, 2024

Jadeja (77, 123b, 7x4, 1x6) and Rahul (84, 139, 8x4) were the heavy-lifters in India's 252 for nine when bad light forced a early close to the day.

Jasprit Bumrah (10) and Akash Deep (27), who showed appreciable gumption, are holding the fort for India.

The visitors trail Aussies by 193 runs. But they wouldn't mind that one bit as Australia will now have to bat again and forcing a result in three sessions looks an improbable target, considering the Brisbane weather pattern.

The city is bracing up for rain and a thunderstorm or two on Wednesday.

A quick word of appreciation is also required for No. 10 Bumrah and No. 11 Akash Deep for knocking down the 33 runs required to go past the follow-on mark of 246.

The much-awaited moment came when Akash crunched Pat Cummins over gully for a boundary.

