Star India batter Virat Kohli on Saturday achieved yet another milestone in his illustrious career when he took the field against Australia on Day 1 of the 3rd Test at the Gabba in Brisbane. Kohli became only the second player to feature in 100 or more international games against Australia, joining the legendary Sachin Tendulkar in the elite list. In his 24-year-long career, Tendulkar played 110 matches against Australia. As far as Kohli's record against Australia is concerned, he has played 28 Tests, 49 ODIs and 23 T20Is, scoring scored 5326 runs in 117 innings at an average of 50.24 including 17 centuries and 27 half-centuries.

List of players with most games played against Australia:

Sachin Tendulkar (India)- 110

Virat Kohli (India)- 100*

Desmond Haynes (West Indies)- 97

MS Dhoni (India)- 91

Sir Viv Richards (West Indies)- 88

Kohli recently smashed his 81st international century, which was his 30th in Test cricket, during the 1st Test against Australia in Perth. However, he has only managed scores of 7, 5 and 11 in the other three innings in the series so far.

Meanwhile, Day 1 of the 3rd Test was washed out with less than 15 overs of play possible on in Brisbane on Saturday.

Invited to bat, Australia ended the rain-marred day on 28 for no loss from 13.2 overs.

A steady drizzle had stopped play briefly in the sixth over before a second spell heavy showers prevented any play on day one.

Openers Usman Khawaja (19 batting) and Nathan McSweeney (4 batting) negotiated the new ball well in the opening session.

Pacers Jasprit Bumrah (0/8 in 6 overs), Mohammed Siraj (0/13 in 4 overs)and Akash Deep (0/2 in 3.2 overs) operated for India.

Resuming after the first rain break, Akash Deep and Siraj were beginning to get the ball to nip around before the heavens opened up.

The five-match series stands tied at 1-1.

(With PTI Inputs)