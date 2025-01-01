The hunt for Rohit Sharma's successor as Test captain seems to be in full swing despite the fact that he hasn't yet cleared the intent around the future. Though it was pace bowling icon Jasprit Bumrah who led the team in Rohit's absence in Perth, it has been reported that multiple players in the Indian dressing room were keen on the leadership role. It looks highly likely that Rohit's Test career will come to its inevitable end after the conclusion of the Australia tour if India don't qualify for the World Test Championship final. But, it seems like Bumrah isn't the only one in the race to fill the captain's spot in the longest format.

As per a report in Indian Express, a certain player in the team proposed his name for 'interim captaincy'. The same player also branded himself as 'Mr. Fix-It' while putting forward a case to resolve the current mess that the team seems to be in.

The player showing captaincy ambitions, however, isn't too impressed with certain young leadership candidates in the team. As per the report, he feels that certain youngsters, showing interest in leadership roles, still have some way to go.

It isn't yet known who the said interim captaincy candidate is but it is known that the player is one of the seniors in the team. There, however, are only a handful of senior members in the team. With Rohit already the skipper, he only has the company of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, and Ravindra Jadeja among seniors.

As far as long-term Test captaincy goes, Bumrah seems to be the obvious choice at present. The pace sensation led the team beautifully in Perth, earning the tourists their first and only win of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy so far.

With Rohit expected to hang his boots in the longest format after the conclusion of the series, Bumrah is undoubtedly the No. 1 candidate to replace him. The vice-captaincy, however, might have two candidates in the form of KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant.